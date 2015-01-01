पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अलवर में कोरोना:200 से अधिक पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए, एक 52 साल के व्यक्ति की मौत

अलवरएक घंटा पहले
अलवर शहर की तुलना में अन्य ब्लॉक में बहुत कम कोरोना सैंपल की जांच होने लगी है।
  • शुक्रवार की रिपोर्ट में अकेले अलवर शहर में 102 नये पॉजिटिव आए

अलवर जिले में शुक्रवार की रिपोर्ट में 200 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव सामने आए इनके अलावा थानागाजी क्षेत्र के मुंडावरा में सील गांव निवासी एक 52 वर्षीय व्यक्ति की कोरोना से मौत भी हुई है। अलवर जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण से मरने वालों का आंकड़ा लगातार बढ़ने लगा है। दिवाली के बाद ही करीब 10 से अधिक लोगों की कोरोना से मौत हो चुकी है।

प्रदेश स्तर से जारी शुक्रवार की रिपोर्ट में अलवर जिले में 199 नए पॉजिटिव और एक व्यक्ति की मौत होना बताया है। जबकि जिला स्तर की रिपोर्ट को शामिल कर लें तो जिले में 200 से अधिक कोरोना संक्रमित आए हैं।

सर्दी बढ़ने के साथ संक्रमण ज्यादा
जिला अस्पताल के चिकित्सक डॉ अशोक महावर का कहना है कि जैसे-जैसे सर्दी बढ़ने लगी है वैसे वैसे कोरोना संक्रमण वाले मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ी है। जिसके कारण जिला अस्पताल के आईसीयू के बेड फुल हैं वही डेडीकेटेड को बेड हॉस्पिटल में भी कोरोना आईसीयू वार्ड के सभी बेड पर मरीज भर्ती हैं।

अकेले अलवर शहर में 102 संक्रमित
शुक्रवार की रिपोर्ट में अकेले अलवर शहर में 102 नये पॉजिटिव आए हैं। जो कि 24 घंटे में कोरोना संक्रमण का काफी बड़ा आंकड़ा कहा जा सकता है। वैसे नियमित रूप से पूरे जिले में सबसे ज्यादा अलवर शहर में ही कोरोना संक्रमित आते रहे हैं। यह भी सही है कि अलवर शहर की तुलना में अन्य ब्लॉक में बहुत कम कोरोना सैंपल की जांच होने लगी है।

