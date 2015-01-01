पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ढाई करोड़ के गहनों की लूट:CISF इंस्पेक्टर बनकर रोडवेज बस रोकी, कोरियर कंपनी के डिलीवरी ब्वॉय से ढाई करोड़ के गहने लूट ले गए बदमाश

अलवर28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पीड़ित डिलीवरी ब्वॉय प्रमोद सैनी पार्सल लाने-ले जाने काम करता है।
  • दमाशों का दो बार पुलिस से सामना हुआ, लेकिन खुद को नारकोटिक्स अधिकारी बता वे पार हो गए

दिल्ली से 37 पैकेट में करीब ढाई करोड़ रुपए कीमत के सोने के गहने लेकर रोडवेज बस में आ रहे कोरियर कंपनी के डिलीवरी ब्वॉय को अगवा कर बदमाश गहने लूट ले गए। वारदात मंगलवार रात करीब दो बजे दिल्ली-जयपुर एनएच पर जनकसिंहपुरा गांव के पास हुई। बदमाश महाराष्ट्र नंबर की इंडेवर कार में आए। इनमें से एक ने खुद को सीआईएसएफ का सब इंसपेक्टर बताया। तीन लोग कार में बैठे रहे। वारदात के बाद बदमाशों का दो बार पुलिस से सामना हुआ, लेकिन खुद को नारकोटिक्स अधिकारी बता वे पार हो गए। बुधवार देर शाम तक उनका कोई सुराग नहीं लगा। जबकि डिलीवरी ब्वॉय को वे मारपीट कर खेत में पटक गए। दोपहर में कंपनी मालिक व डिलीवरी ब्वाय नीमराना पहुंचे और लूट का मामला दर्ज कराया।

नीमराना के अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक जयपाल सिंह यादव ने बताया कि जयपुर की श्रीविनायक एयर पार्सल कोरियर का डिलीवरी ब्वॉय प्रमोद सैनी पार्सल लाने-ले जाने काम करता है। वह 2 माह पहले ही कंपनी में नौकरी लगा था। मंगलवार रात 10 बजे के करीब करोल बाग दिल्ली से कंपनी के तीन व्यक्तियों ने उसे 37 पैकेट्स के साथ राजस्थान रोडवेज के अजमेर आगार की बस में जयपुर के लिए बिठाया। इन पैकेट्स में करीब ढाई करोड़ रुपए के सोने के गहने थे।

एनएच पर शाहजहांपुर टोल प्लाजा से निकलने के बाद देवनारायण होटल एवं ढाबा के समीप महाराष्ट्र नंबर की एक इंडेवर कार में सवार वर्दीधारियों दो व्यक्तियों ने बस रुकवा ली। खुद को सीआईएसएफ सब इंस्पेक्टर बताते हुए कार सवार पवन कुमार नाम के व्यक्ति ने रोडवेज बस कंडक्टर शिवराज सैनी से कहा कि इस बस में तस्कर बैठा हुआ है। इसके बाद कोरियर डिलीवरी करने वाले प्रमोद सैनी को उतारकर सोने के आभूषण के पैकेटों को अपने कब्जे में ले लिया। उसे अपने साथ कार में बिठा ले गए। डिलीवरी करने वाले प्रमोद के साथ दिल्ली से बस में बैठकर आ रहे दो व्यक्ति भी उतर कर इंडेवर कार में बैठकर चले गए। इसके बाद बदमाश प्रमोद को मारपीट कर हाईवे पर थोड़ी आगे खेतों में पटक गए। उसका मोबाइल भी झाड़ियों में फेंक गए। प्रमोद ने कंपनी के मालिकों को जानकारी दी तथा जयपुर निकल गया।

बुधवार दोपहर श्रीविनायक एयर पार्सल कोरियर कंपनी के मनीष कुमार एवं नगेंद्र सिंह पीड़िता प्रमोद सैनी को लेकर नीमराना थाने पहुंचे। प्रमोद की शिकायत पर अपहरण, लूट एवं फर्जी पुलिस बनकर धोखाधड़ी करने का मामला दर्ज किया गया है। एएसपी यादव ने बहरोड डीएसपी महावीर सिंह शेखावत, थानाधिकारी गौरव प्रधान, शाहजहांपुर थानाधिकारी सुनील जांगिड़ के साथ मौका देखा और पीड़ित से घटना की जानकारी ली।

पुलिस की सिग्मा टीम को गच्चा दिया
बस कंडक्टर शिवराज सैनी ने लूट के बाद रात को ही पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम पर सूचना दी। इससे पहले डिलीवरी ब्वॉय प्रमोद सैनी को कार में बिठाकर ले जा रहे बदमाशों को रास्ते में दो बार पुलिस की सिग्मा टीम के पुलिसकर्मियों से आमना-सामना हुआ। मगर बदमाशों ने पुलिसकर्मियों को गच्चा देते हुए कहा कि हम नारकोटिक्स विभाग से हैं। मादक पदार्थ तस्करी करने वाले तस्कर को पकड़ा है। उन्हें वर्दी भी दिखाई, लेकिन इस दौरान डिलीवरी ब्वॉय प्रमोद कुछ नहीं बोला। तब तक पुलिस टीमों को मैसेज भी जारी नहीं हुआ था। इससे पुलिसकर्मियों ने उन्हें जाने दिया।

जल्दी के कारण एयर कार्गो के बजाय बस से भेजा
श्रीविनायक एयर पार्सल कूरियर के दिल्ली के करोल बाग स्थिति बिदनपुरा एवं जयपुर के जौहरी बाजार में ऑफिस हैं। कंपनी अमूमन एयर कार्गो से ही माल मंगाती है, लेकिन त्योहारी सीजन के चलते जल्दी डिलीवरी के लिए कर्मचारी को रोडवेज बस से पार्सल लेकर भेज दिया। करोड़ों रुपए के सोने के आभूषणों के साथ प्रमोद सैनी को कंपनी के 3 कर्मचारियों लोकेंद्र सिंह अलसीसर (झुंझुनू), गणेश कुमार सीकर तथा दयाशंकर सूरजगढ़ झुंझुनूं ने बस में बिठाया था। सभी पीड़ित और बाकी सभी कर्मचारी शेखावाटी अंचल के रहने वाले हैं।

रात 2.18 बजे दिल्ली की तरफ लौटी कार
बदमाशों की कार रात करीब 12.45 बजे शाहजहांपुर टोल प्लाजा से गुजरी। इसके बाद वापसी में रात 2.18 बजे दिल्ली की तरफ चली गई। पुलिस ने टोल सहित इस रूट के सभी सीसीटीवी फुटेज उठाए हैं। हालांकि ज्यादा कोई सुराग नहीं लगा। वारदात में इस्तेमाल कार किसी पवन कुमार कुमार के नाम पर है। कार मालिक का मोबाइल सुबह 4 बजे तक चालू था लेकिन बाद में बंद हो गया। उसकी लोकेशन महेंद्रगढ़ के उचाट इलाके में आ रही थी।

बदमाशों ने 40 सैकेंड की वीडियो बनाई
वारदात के बाद बदमाशों ने कार में प्रमोद सैनी के मोबाइल से उसी की 40 सेकंड की वीडियो बनाया। इसमें उससे कहलवाया कि वह सोने एवं गांजे की तस्करी करता है। इसके बाद उसके मोबाइल को वही झाड़ियों में फेंक दिया। प्रमोद को भी आगे खेत में पटक गए। उसने मारपीट की बात भी बताई। पुलिस ने शाम को सीएचसी में प्रमोद का मेडिकल चेकअप कराया।

एसपी ने टीम गठित की, सुराग नहीं
भिवाड़ी एसपी राममूर्ति जोशी ने बहरोड के पुलिस उपाधीक्षक महावीर सिंह शेखावत के नेतृत्व में टीमें गठित की हैं। पुलिस टीमों को हरियाणा व दिल्ली सहित कई इलाकों में भेजा गया, लेकिन बुधवार रात तक पुलिस के हाथ कोई ठोस सुराग नहीं लगा। पुलिस मामले में अभी कुछ भी बताने से बच रही है।

