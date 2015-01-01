पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का असर:अलवर में रात का कर्फ्यू लगते ही अस्पतालों में पसरा सन्नाटा, पहले की तुलना में काफी कम हो गए मरीज

अलवर25 मिनट पहले
अलवर। नाइट कर्फ्यू के असर से अस्पताल में मरीज बेहद कम नजर आए। जिला अस्पताल में सुबह इक्का-दुक्का मरीज ही पहुंचे।
  • फिर से कोरोना संक्रमण फैलने का दिखने लगा असर अस्पताल में दिखने लगा

सरकार की ओर से अलवर जिले में रात्रि के समय कर्फ्यू लगाए जाने की घोषणा के अगले दिन ही जिला अस्पताल में मरीजों की संख्या कम हो गई है। अस्पताल के आउटडोर में सन्नाटा सा दिखा। जबकि अन्य दिनों में अच्छी खासी भीड़ नजर आती थी।

रोजाना 2 हजार के आस-पास आउटडोर
जिला अस्पताल में रोजाना करीब 2 हजार मरीजों का आउट डोर रहता है। शनिवार को ही सरकार ने अलवर सहित कई जिलों में रात्रि 8 बजे से अगले दिन सुबह 6 बजे तक कर्फ्यू लगाने की घोषणा कर दी। इसका असर सुबह जिला अस्पताल में देखने को मिला। सुबह के समय अस्पताल में अच्छी खासी भीड़ नजर आती थी वहां इक्के-दुक्के मरीज ही दिखाई दिए।

चिकित्सकों के पास भी कम
आउटडोर के बाद चिकित्सकों के चेंबर में पहुंचे तो वहां भी चिकित्सक बिना मरीज के नजर आए। चिकित्सक अशोक महावर न बताया कि रविवार के दिन अस्पताल का समय कम होता है। इस कारण भी कुछ मरीज कम आते हैं। लेकिन यह सही है कि इस बार रविवार को मरीजों की संख्या काफी कम है।

कैदियों का इलाज भी आसानी से
जिला अस्पताल में भीड़ कम होने से यह भी देखने को मिला कि वहां आए कैदियों को आसानी से चिकित्सकों की सेवाएं मिलीं। इधर, आंखों के चिकित्सकों के पास मरीजों की जरूर भीड़ दिखी। दवा काउंटर पर भी सन्नाटा दिखा।

मेडिकल से ले जा रहे हैं दवाएं
मेडिकल दुकानदारों का कहना है कि अब भी मरीज सीधे मेडिकल से दवाएं लेने पहुंचते हैं। जबकि यह आदेश है कि बिना चिकित्सक किसी को मेडिकल दुकान से दवाएं नहीं दी जाएं। लेकिन मेडिकल दुकानों पर इसका कोई असर नहीं है। अभी बीमार लोग सीधे मेडिकल आते हैं और दवाइयां लेकर चले जाते हैं। यह भी कोरोना संक्रमण फैलने का एक कारण सामने आ चुका है।

