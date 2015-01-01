पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस के हाथों में पुतला:अलवर में भाजयुमो के कार्यकर्ताओं को मुख्यमंत्री का पुतला जलाने से रोका, पुलिस रही पुतले की सुरक्षा में

अलवर42 मिनट पहले
  • जयपुर मुख्यालय पर पुतले फूंके, अलवर में मुख्यमंत्री का पुतला जलाने नहीं दिया

पार्टियों की ओर से पुतले जला कर विरोध जताने की पुरानी परम्परा है। लेकिन, गुरुवार को अलवर जिला मुख्यालय पर भाजयुमो को अलवर पुलिस ने पुतला नहीं जलाने दिया। असल में भाजपा युवा मोर्चा कीओर से राज्य सरकार के दो साल के कार्यकाल पर मुख्यमंत्री के पुतले की शव यात्रा निकाल और उसे जलाकर विरोध जाने का कार्यक्रम तय हुआ। लेकिन नंगली सर्किल पर पुलिस ने भाजयुमो के कार्यकर्ताओं को पुतला जलाने व शव यात्रा निकालने से रोक दिया। इसके बाद भाजयुमो कार्यकर्ताओं ने नारेबाजी कर विरोध जताया। बाद में पुलिस ही पुतले को ई-रिक्शा के जरिए उठाकर ले गई। पुलिसकर्मियों को ई-रिक्शा में पुतला रखते जिसने भी देखा तो उनको समझ नहीं आया कि पुलिस क्या कर रही है।

भाजयुमो के कार्यकर्ताओं के जाने के बाद कुछ देर पुतला ऐसे पड़ा रहा। पुलिस पास में खड़ी रही।
जिलाध्यक्ष जले सिंह ने कहा सभी मण्डल पर जलाएंगे पुतले
इसके बाद युवा मोर्चा के जिलाध्यक्ष पं जले सिंह ने कहा कि हमेशा से पुतले जलाए जाते रहे हैं। अलवर पुलिस से युवा माेर्चा की ओर से जताए जा रहे विरोध को रोकने का काम किया है। अब हम सभी मण्डल स्तर पर पुतले जलाएंगे। सरकार के दो साल के कार्यकाल में जनता को कोई राहत नहीं मिली। जनता में सरकार के प्रति गुस्सा है। सरकार प्रशासन इसे दबाना चाहते हैं। पार्टी के पदाधिकारी रोहिताश घांघल व अरुण जैन ने कहा कि सरकार हर मोर्चे पर फेल साबित हाे रही है। इस दौरा पार्टी के जिला प्रवक्ता सतीश यादव व जले सिंह बोहरा सहित काफी कार्यकर्ता मौजूद थे।

बाद में पुतले को इस तरह ई-रिक्शा में रखा और लेकर गए।
जयपुर में जलाए गए पुतले
जयपुर में सरकार के कार्यकाल के विरोध में पुतले जलाए गए हैं। लेकिन अलवर में रोक दिया गया। जिससे भाजयुमो कार्यकर्ताओं में नाराजगी है।

सिटी सीओ रहे मौजूद

मौके पर पुलिस के सिटी सीओ विकास सांगवान सहित करीब एक दर्जन से अधिक पुलिसकर्मी व अधिकारी मौजूद रहे। पुलिस ने उनको पहले ही पुतला नहीं जलाने को कह दिया था लेकिन, युवा मोर्चा के कार्यकर्ता कुछ देर रुके रहे। बाद में उन्होंने शव यात्रा निकालना चाहा। उसे भी पुलिस ने नंगली सर्किल के अन्दर रुकवा दिया। पुतला जलाने से पहले ही मना कर दिया था। ऐसे में कायर्कर्ताओं ने पुतले को जूते मारकर विरोध जताया। बाद में पुतला वहीं छोड़ दिया। जिसे पुलिस ई-रिक्शा के जरिए लेकर गई।

