अलवर:सरिस्का के पास रिसोर्ट में लगी आग, देखते ही देखते पांच कमरे जलकर राख हो गए

अलवरएक घंटा पहले
सरिस्का टाइगर रिजर्व के कारण यहां आस-पास कई तरह के छोटे बड़े रिसोर्ट बन चुके हैं।

अलवर के सरिस्का के निकट नटनी का बारा पर एक रिसोर्ट में बुधवार दोपहर बाद अचानक आग लग गई। आग से रिसोर्ट के छप्परनुमा पांच कमरे जल गए। रिसोर्ट पर काम करने वाले कर्मचारियों के अनुसार कमरे में लगे गीजर के कारण आग लगने की आशंका है। एक-एक करके कमरे जले हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि कमरों की दीवार तो ईंट की है लेकिन ऊपर छत कच्ची है। जिसके कारण कुछ ही मिनट में कमरे जलकर राख हो गए।

अंदर का सामान बाहर भी निकाला

आग तेजी से छप्पर में लगी। इस बीच वहां मौजूद कर्मचारियों ने कमरे के अंदर बेड व एलसीडी सहित अन्य सामान बाहर भी निकाला। देखते ही देखते पांच कमरे जलकर राख हो गए।

सरिस्का के आसपास टेंट नुमा रिसोर्ट बनने लगे

सरिस्का टाइगर रिजर्व के कारण यहां आस-पास कई तरह के छोटे बड़े रिसोर्ट बन चुके हैं। नटनी का बारा पर भी ऐसे तीन चार रिसोर्ट हैं। इसके अलावा यहां कई किलोमीटर की अवधि में अरावली की पहाड़ियों के आसपास ऐसे रिसोर्ट बनाए गए हैं।

