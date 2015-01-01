पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अलवर:जहां जापानी और कोरियाई उद्योग लगा रहे, वहां देर रात 8 दुकानों के ताले तोड़कर चोरी

अलवरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
 पुलिस ने बताया कि शाहजहांपुर में 8 दुकानों के ताले टूटे हैं।
  • शाहजहापुर में कोरियाई जोन में उद्योग लगने लगे हैं वही, नीमराणा में जापानी जोन विकसित हो चुका

जिले में बढ़ रही लूट व चोरी की घटनाओं से जापान व कोरिया में अलवर की साख खराब होने लगी है। दिवाली से पहले जापानी जोन के पास नीमराणा में रोडवेज बस को रुकवा कर ढाई करोड़ रुपए की लूट हुई थी। कुछ दिन बाद ही गुरूवार रात्रि को शाहजहापुर कस्बे में 8 दुकानों के ताले टूट गए। शाहजहापुर और नीमराना दोनों सटे हुए कस्बे हैं। शाहजहापुर में कोरियाई जोन में उद्योग लगने लगे हैं वही, नीमराणा में जापानी जोन विकसित हो चुका है। 8 दुकानों से नकदी सहित लाखों रुपए का सामान चोरी हुआ है।

2 हजार से अधिक जापानी काम कर रहे

नीमराणा के जापानी जोन में करीब 2 हजार से अधिक जापानी लोग काम करते हैं। यहां जापान आधारित मल्टीनेशनल बड़ी कंपनियां स्थापित है। अब धीरे-धीरे शाहजहापुर के पास कोरियाई जोन का विकास भी तेजी से हुआ है। वहां भी कई बड़ी औद्योगिक इकाइयां लग चुकी हैं। बहुत जल्दी इन जगहों पर हजारों लोगों को रोजगार मिल सकेगा। जापान और कोरिया के लोगों की संख्या भी काफी बड़ी है। पुलिस ने बताया कि शाहजहांपुर में 8 दुकानों के ताले टूटे हैं। जिसमें से इंदिरा कॉलोनी स्थित एक दुकान से 50 हजार की नगदी सहित सामान भी चोरी हुआ है। यही नहीं अन्य दुकानों में भी लाखों रुपए का सामान व नगदी पार कर ले गए।

घटनास्थल पर जांच करने पहुंचे अधिकारी।


सुबह कस्बे के चारों तरफ यही चर्चा

सुबह चोरी का पता लगने के बाद कस्बे में यही चर्चा रही। कई दुकानदार तुरंत दुकानों की ओर भागे। उनको लगा कहीं उनकी दुकान का ताला तो नहीं टूट गया। असल में चोरी की घटना का सुबह पता लगने के बाद चारों तरफ खबर फैल गई थी। इस घटना के बाद व्यापारियों में बड़ा रोष है। इधर 2 दिन पहले ही अलवर शहर के बीचों बीच बाजार में से एक व्यापारी से 3 लाख रुपए की लूट हो गई थी।

