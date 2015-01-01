पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

58 साल की महिला से दुष्कर्म:महिला से उसी के बेटे के दोस्त ने किया दुष्कर्म, छह माह पहले ही महिला के पति की मृत्यु हुई

अलवर6 मिनट पहले
पुलिस ने तुरंत ही महिला का मेडिकल भी कराया है।
  • महिला के चिल्लाने पर उसके जेठ का बेटा दौड़कर आया। तब उन्होंने मौके पर ही आरोपी को पकड़ लिया

जिले में मुंडावर क्षेत्र के जाट बहरोड़ गांव में एक 58 साल की महिला से उसी के बेटे के दोस्त ने सोमवार रात को आकर दुष्कर्म किया। पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। भाजपा के विधायक मंजीत चौधरी भी इसी गांव के रहने वाले हैं।

पुलिस ने बताया कि जाट बहरोड़ निवासी 58 साल की बुजुर्ग महिला के बेटे का करीब 17 वर्षीय दोस्त सोमवार देर रात को घर पर शराब के नशे में आया था। इस दौरान उसने घर पर दोस्त की मां को अकेला देखकर उसके साथ दुष्कर्म किया। महिला के चिल्लाने पर पड़ोसी पहुंचे। मामले का पता चलते ही रात को ही शाहजहांपुर पुलिस थाने में शिकायत दर्ज कराई गई। इसके तुरंत बाद ही पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। अगले दिन सुबह मंगलवार को पूरे क्षेत्र में घटना का पता चल गया। जिसके बाद समाज के लोगों में घटना की घोर निन्दा की गई।

असल में पीड़िता ब्राह्मण समाज से हैं और आरोपी जाट समाज से है। क्षेत्र भी जाट बाहुल्य है। इस कारण समाज के लोगों में घटना को लेकर गुस्सा है। पीड़त महिला बेहद गरीब है। वहीं, आरोपी बहुत शातिर है। जिसके बारे में पुलिस को कई अन्य तरह की शिकायतें मिली है। जिसकी पड़ताल भी शुरू हो गई है।

छह माह पहले ही महिला के पति की मृत्यु हुई
पुलिस व ग्रामीणों के अनुसार छह माह पहले ही महिला के पति की मृत्यु हुई है। महिला घरों में झाडृू पौछा के अलावा मजदूरी करती है। जिसका एक 25 साल का बेटा है। वह भी मजदूरी करता है। महिला से दुष्कर्म करने वाला ही उसके 25 साल के बेटे का दोस्त है। दोनों शराब का नशा भी करते हैं। लेकिन, घटना के समय महिला अकेली घर थी। उसका बेटा नहीं था। रात करीब 10 बजे के बाद आरोपी महिला के घर पहुंचा। वहां पर महिला से जबर्दस्ती की। पहले तो महिला का गला दबाकर डराया। इसके बाद दुष्कर्म किया।

चिल्लाने पर महिला का जेठ का बेटा दौड़ा

महिला के चिल्लाने पर उसके जेठ का बेटा दौड़कर आया। तब उन्होंने मौके पर ही आरोपी को पकड़ लिया। इसके बाद तुरंत पुलिस को सूचित किया। रात को ही पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। गांव के लोगों को रात को ही घटना का पता चल गया था लेकिन सुबह के समय यह घटना आसपास के लोगों तक पहुंची। इसके बाद चौतरफा इसकी निन्दा हुई और समाज के लोगों ने रोष भी जताया।

आरोपी के आधार कार्ड में जन्म साल 2003, वैसे 21 साल बता रहे
असल में मंगलवार दोपहर तक यह साफ नहीं हो सका कि आरोपी बालिग है या नाबालिग। आधार कार्ड में आरोपी की उम्र 2003 है। इसके बाद पुलिस ने उसकी अंकतालिका मंगाई है। ताकि यह साफ हो सके कि उसकी उम्र कितनी है।

महिला का मेडिकल कराया
पुलिस ने तुरंत ही महिला का मेडिकल भी कराया है। जानकारी में आया है कि महिला से आरोपी ने जबर्दस्ती की है। जिसमें उसके गुप्तांगों पर भी चोट आई है। आरोपी ने महिला से कई तरह से गलत हरकतें की है। जिसके बारे में पीडित महिला ने पुलिस को जानकारी दी है।

