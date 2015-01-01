पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घर बैठे अलवर एसपी से साझा कर सकेंगे सुझाव

अलवर2 दिन पहले
काेराेना काल में आप घर बैठे अलवर पुलिस अधीक्षक तेजस्वनी गाैतम से शिकायत व सुझाव साझा कर सकते हैं। अलवर पुलिस की ओर से हर गुरुवार काे दोपहर 3़.30 बजे ई-सुनवाई की जाएगी। एसपी तेजस्वनी गौतम ने बताया कि पुलिस जिला अलवर के समस्त व्यक्ति, जाे कोविड-19 महामारी को लेकर होम आइसोलेशन, संस्थागत क्वारेंटाइन किए गए हैं या अन्य प्रदेशों अथवा विदेशों में रह रहे हैं।

ऐसे व्यक्ति अपनी समस्या के संबंध में अपना नाम, पता व उम्र के साथ मोबाइल नंबर 91-95304-18323 पर वाट्सएप के माध्यम से रजिस्ट्रेशन करवा सकते हैं। इसके बाद ई-सुनवाई से जुड़ने, तिथि, समय इत्यादि से संबंधित जानकारी साझा की जाएगी। उक्त व्यक्ति निर्धारित समय पर बताए गए सॉफ्टवेयर में लॉगिन होकर वीडिओ कॉन्फ्रेन्स के माध्यम से किसी भी प्रकार की पुलिस सम्बन्धित समस्या को पुलिस अधीक्षक काे बता सकते हैं।

