अलवर में कोरोना:294 से ज्यादा नए पॉजिटिव; पुलिस अधीक्षक की मां हुई संक्रमित, पूर्व सीएमएचओ की मौत

अलवरएक घंटा पहले
अलवर जिले में 23 हजार से अधिक कोरोना पॉजिटिव आ चुके हैं।

अलवर जिला पुलिस अधीक्षक तेजस्विनी गौतम की मां कोरोना संक्रमित हो गई है वहीं, अलवर जिले के पूर्व सीएमएचओ डॉ डीएस की मौत हो गई है। पूरे राजस्थान में तीसरे नंबर पर सबसे अधिक कोरोना संक्रमित अलवर जिले में आने का सिलसिला जारी है। मंगलवार को भी जिले में 294 से अधिक कोरोना पॉजिटिव आए। इसके अलावा नियमित रूप से कोरोना संक्रमित की मौत के आंकड़े भी बढ़ते जा रहे हैं।

चिकित्सा विभाग के जिला अधिकारी ने बताया कि पुलिस अधीक्षक तेजस्विनी गौतम की मां कोरोना संक्रमित है। कोरोना पॉजिटिव रिपोर्ट आने के बाद उनको एक दिन अस्पताल में भर्ती किया गया था। उसके बाद से घर पर ही इलाज जारी है। वहीं पूर्व सीएमएचओ डॉ डी एस सारंग की कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते निजी अस्पताल में मौत हो गई है।

23 हजार से अधिक पॉजिटिव

अलवर जिले में 23 हजार से अधिक कोरोना पॉजिटिव आ चुके हैं। जबकि कोरोना संक्रमण से 96 लोगों की मौत भी हो चुकी है। लेकिन प्रशासन के रिपोर्ट में कोरोना संक्रमित ओं की संख्या और मौत के आंकड़े दोनों ही कम है। प्रशासन नियमित रूप से संक्रमितों की संख्या कम जारी करता है। जिसको लेकर कई बार सवाल खड़े हो चुके हैं। उसके बावजूद भी संक्रमण और संक्रमितों की संख्या कम नहीं हो सकी है।

