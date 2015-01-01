पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Alwar
  • Alwar Unemployment Due To Corona Epidemic Also Increased The Number Of Peanuts Sold Against Dry Fruits, Rajasthan Latest News Update

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दिवाली पर बेरोजगारों के चेहरे पर खुशी:कोरोना के चलते चली गई थी नौकरी, दिपावली पर मूंगफली की डिमांड ने दिलाया रोजगार

अलवर21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सड़क किनारे मूंगफली बेचते दुकानदार।
  • बाजार में मूंगफली के भाव 80 से लेकर 100 रुपए किलो, ड्राइफ्रूट औसतन 500 से 600 रुपए प्रति किलो

कोरोना महामारी के चलते हर जगह बदलाव देखने को मिलता है। दीपावली के अवसर पर ड्राइफ्रूट की सबसे अधिक बिक्री होती थी लेकिन इस बार ऐसा नहीं है। बाजार में ड्राइफ्रूट से ज्यादा मूंगफली की बिक्री देखने को मिल रही है। मूंगफली की डिमांड के चलते कोरोना में बेरोजगार हुए युवकों के चेहरे पर रौनक लौट गई है।

अलवर शहर ही नहीं बल्कि राजस्थान भर में दिवाली के दौरान सड़क किनारे कई लोग मूंगफली की दुकानें लगा रहे हैं। दुकानदारों का कहना है कि इस बार मूंगफली बेचने वालों की संख्या दोगुना से ज्यादा है। उन्होंने बताया कि कोरोना के चलते उनकी नौकरी छूट गई थी। हाथ में रोजगार नहीं थी। लेकिन मूंगफली की बढ़ी डिमांड के चलते वे इसे बेच कर घर खर्च निकाल रहे हैं।

अकेले अलवर जिले में करोड़ों का बिकता है ड्राइफ्रूट

दीपावली के अवसर पर अकेले अलवर जिले में करोड़ों रुपए की ड्राइफ्रूट की खपत होती है। लेकिन इस बार ड्राइफ्रूट की बिक्री पिछले सालों के मुकाबले आधी रह गई है। ड्राइफ्रूट पैक कराने वालों की संख्या काफी कम है।

मूंगफली के भाव 80 से 100 रुपए किलो
बाजार में मूंगफली के भाव 80 से लेकर 100 रुपए किलो है। फुटपाथ पर मूंगफली बेच रहे दुकानदारों का कहना है कि अलवर जिले में प्रदेश के कई जिलों से मूंगफली आती है। जबकि ड्राइव फ्रूट के भाव काफी ज्यादा है। औसतन 500 से 600 रुपए प्रति किलो ड्राइफ्रूट की बिक्री होती है। पैकिंग के बाद ये 1000 रुपए किलो तक पहुंच जाता था। इसके मुकाबले मूंगफली सस्ती पड़ रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलोंगेवाला पोस्ट पर मोदी की चीन और पाकिस्तान को चेतावनी- किसी ने आजमाने की कोशिश की तो प्रचंड जवाब मिलेगा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें