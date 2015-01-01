पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अलवर में बढ़ती सर्दी:स्मॉग और कोहरे के बीच तापमान 9 डिग्री से नीचे पहुंचा, दुर्घटना होने का डर ज्यादा

अलवर
दिल्ली में गुड़गांव की तरफ स्मॉग भी अधिक है। जिसका असर अलवर जिले में भी साफ नजर आता है। 
  • मौसम सड़क पर चलने वालों के लिए ही नहीं बल्कि कोरोना से बचने के लिए भी चुनौती भरा

एनसीआर में शामिल अलवर जिले में बुधवार को स्मॉग और कोहरे का मिलाजुला असर रहा। जिले में रात्रि के समय सर्दी का असर भी बढ़ गया है। अब न्यूनतम तापमान 9 डिग्री सेल्सियस से नीचे जा चुका है। कोहरे के कारण अब हाईवे पर वाहनों की रफ्तार भी धीमी होने लगी है। असल में दिल्ली में गुड़गांव की तरफ स्मॉग भी अधिक है। जिसका असर अलवर जिले में भी साफ नजर आता है।

कोरोना संक्रमण भी इस मौसम में ज्यादा

यह मौसम सड़क पर चलने वालों के लिए ही नहीं बल्कि कोरोना से बचने के लिए भी चुनौती भरा है। कोहरे के कारण दुर्घटना होने का ज्यादा डर रहता है। हर साल सर्दी के दिनों में कई बार ऐसी बड़ी दुर्घटनाएं होती हैं। इस बार आमजन के लिए भी इस मौसम में बहुत अधिक सावधानी की जरूरत है। किसी भी वजह से कोरोना संक्रमण की चपेट में आए तो मुश्किलें झेलनी पड़ सकती हैं।

लगातार घट रहा तापमान
अलवर जिले में अब न्यूनतम तापमान रोजाना कम होने लगा है। 3 दिन पहले न्यूनतम तापमान 11 डिग्री के आसपास था। लेकिन मंगलवार रात्रि को जिले में न्यूनतम तापमान 9 डिग्री से नीचे दर्ज किया गया। मौसम के जानकारों का कहना है कि आगामी चार से पांच दिनों बाद सर्दी का असर काफी बढ़ जाएगा। न्यूनतम तापमान 5 से 6 डिग्री पहुंच सकता है।

