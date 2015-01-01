पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सड़क हादसा:रॉन्ग साइड जा रही एम्बुलैंस ने बाइक को टक्कर मारी, किसान की मौत; साथी घायल

अलवरएक मिनट पहले
दुर्घटना के बाद रिपोर्ट लिखता पुलिसकर्मी।

अलवर प्याज मंडी में आए एक किसान की बुधवार को एंबुलेंस की टक्कर में मौत हो गई। हादसे में बाइक पर साथ बैठा दूसरा व्यक्ति घायल हो गया। घायल को इलाज के लिए रेफर कर दिया है। उधर, एंबुलेंस चालक को भी चोट आई है।

सदर थाना के ASI मनोहर लाल ने बताया कि थाना क्षेत्र के बरवाड़ा के पास दुर्घटना हुई है। एंबुलेंस खैरथल की तरफ से अलवर की ओर आ रही थी। वहीं, झाडौली निवासी अमीचन्द व उसका साथी खैरथल की तरफ जा रहे थे। बरवाड़ा मोड़ के पास एंबुलेंस ने मोटरसाइकिल को टक्कर मार दी। जिससे अमीचन्द की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। वहीं साथी गंभीर घायल हो गया है। पुलिस के मुताबिक एंबुलेंस चालक की गलती है। जो अचानक रोड की दूसरी तरफ आया है। जिसके कारण मोटरसाइकिल से टक्कर हुई है। हालांकि एंबुलेंस चालक को भी चोट आई है। वह भी अस्पताल में भर्ती है। एंबुलेंस मित्तल हॉस्पिटल की है।

