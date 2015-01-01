पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भगवान काे छप्पन भाेग लगाया जाएगा:शहर के अनेक मंदिरों में अन्नकूट महोत्सव स्थगित

अलवरएक घंटा पहले
कालाकुeX, राम किशन काॅलाेनी स्थित श्री वेंकटेश बालाजी दिव्यधाम में अन्नकूट महाेत्सव स्थगित कर दिया गया है। इसकी जगह 19 नवंबर काे भगवान काे छप्पन भाेग लगाया जाएगा।

इसका लाइव प्रसारण सुदर्शनाचार्य वेंकटेश बालाजी देव धाम ट्रस्ट अलवर के सोशल मीडिया पेज पर होगा। शहर के लाेग साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग बनाकर भगवान के दर्शन कर सकते हैं।

इधर, मंदिर श्री बलदाऊ महाराज गटरू-मटरू ट्रस्ट की बुधवार काे बैठक हुई। इसमें काेराेना महामारी काे देखते हुए मंदिर में हाेने वाले अन्नकूट कार्यक्रम स्थगित करने का निर्णय लिया।

ट्रस्ट अध्यक्ष अनिल चौधरी ने यह जानकारी दी। इधर, अखिल विश्व गायत्री परिवार करौली कुंड ने निर्णय लिया कि काेविड महामारी के चलते इस साल अन्नकूट महोत्सव नहीं होगा। गायत्री परिवार के मुख्य ट्रस्टी राजेंद्र प्रसाद सेठी ने यह जानकारी दी।

