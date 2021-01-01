पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सम्मान:चौबारा गांव निवासी एएसआई मनोज राजपूत पुलिस पदक से सम्मानित होंगे

नीमराना/शाहजहांपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

समीपवर्ती गांव चौबारा निवासी जीआरपी के सहायक उप निरीक्षक मनोज कुमार राजपूत को गणतंत्र दिवस पर भारत सरकार की ओर से पुलिस पदक से नवाजा जाएगा। चौबारा निवासी शिवचरण सिंह के पुत्र एएसआई मनोज 1991 में जीआरपी अजमेर में कांस्टेबल के पद पर भर्ती हुए थे। वर्ष 2004-05 में उत्कृष्ट सेवाओं पर हैड कांस्टेबल के पद पर विशेष पदोन्नति दी गई थी।

इस दौरान उन्होंने पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट तक पढाई भी पूरी की। वह प्रभारी जिला विशेष शाखा, जिला स्पेशल/साईबर सैल, जिला पुलिस अजमेर में प्रभारी, स्पेशल व सीआईयू टीम में पदस्थापित रह चुके हैं। विदेशी महिला के साथ लूट, हत्या, डकैती सहित दर्जनों ठगी की वारदातों का खुलासा करने में उन्होंने अहम योगदान दिया।

अवैध हथियार एंव मादक पदार्थ प्रकरण में उत्कृष्ट खुलासे के लिए उन्हें गृह मंत्रालय ने 72 वें गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में सम्मानित करने की घोषणा की है। काफी संख्या में ग्रामीण उनके पैतृक निवास पर उनकी मां लक्ष्मी देवी, भाई विजय सिंह, राजकरण सिंह, अजीत सिंह, श्यामवीर सिंह आदि को शुभकामना देने पहुंचे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser