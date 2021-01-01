पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गर्भवती महिलाओं की जांच:टीकाकरण और डिलीवरी में बहरोड़ काे जिले में मिली पहली रैंक

अलवर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बहरोड़ की 75.17 प्रतिशत उपलब्धि, मुंडावर ब्लॉक 49.96 प्रतिशत कार्य के साथ सबसे फिसड्डी

गर्भवती महिलाओं की जांच, डिलीवरी और टीकाकरण में बेहतर कार्य के लिए बहरोड़ ब्लॉक नंबर वन आया है। जिले के 14 ब्लॉक में बहरोड़ ने तीनों कार्य में अव्वल रहते हुए 75.17 फीसदी सफलता हासिल की है जबकि मुंडावर ब्लॉक सबसे फिसड्‌डी रहा है। इस ब्लॉक में 9 महीने में लक्ष्य के मुताबिक मात्र 49.96 प्रतिशत ही कार्य हुआ है।

चिकित्सा विभाग ने अप्रैल से दिसंबर तक गर्भवती महिलाओं की 3 प्रसव से पूर्व की जांच (एएनसी), सरकारी अस्पताल में डिलीवरी और बच्चों के बेहतर टीकाकरण कार्य के आंकलन के बाद रैंकिंग जारी की है। विभाग की रिपोर्ट पर नजर डालें तो रामगढ़ भी औषतन 75.15 प्रतिशत उपलब्ध के साथ दूसरे और शाहजहांपुर 72.27 प्रतिशत कार्य करने पर तीसरे स्थान पर रहा है। वहीं, किशनगढ़बास, कोटकासिम, मुंडावर, रैणी, थानागाजी ब्लॉक ने 60 प्रतिशत कार्य भी नहीं किया है।

इस खराब स्थिति में जिले की 71 पीएचसी ऐसी हैं, जहां संस्थागत प्रसव का आंकड़ा जीरो रहा है। वहीं, सीएचसी पर 30 और पीएचसी पर 10 डिलीवरी का लक्ष्य दिया गया है। संस्थागत प्रसव जिला मुख्यालय के महिला अस्पताल के बाद बहरोड़ सीएचसी और किशनगढ़बास सीएचसी में हो रही हैं। इनमें किशनगढ़बास सीएचसी में महीने में मात्र 2-3 डिलीवरी हाे रही हैं।
14 ब्लॉक में 40.82% ही गर्भवती महिलाओं की जांच
एएनसी : सबसे ज्यादा लापरवाही गर्भवती महिलाओं की जांच में बरती गई है, क्योंकि 9 महीने में 77711 गर्भवती महिलाओं की अस्पताल में 3 जांच होनी थी, लेकिन 40.82 प्रतिशत ही गर्भवती महिलाओं की जांच हुई।
संस्थागत प्रसव

विभागीय स्तर पर संस्थागत डिलीवरी में बेहतर कार्य किया गया। 69940 गर्भवती महिलाओं की संस्थागत डिलवरी का लक्ष्य रखा गया, लेकिन विभाग कोरोनाकाल में भी 73.23 प्रतिशत की अस्पतालों में डिलवरी कराने में कामयाब हुआ।
टीकाकरण

चिकित्सा विभाग ने 67400 बच्चों के टीकाकरण का लक्ष्य रखा। कोरोना के खतरे के बीच विभाग 79.8 प्रतिशत बच्चों का टीकाकरण कर पाया है।
^कोरोनाकाल में भी बहरोड़ में गर्भवती महिलाओं की जांच, डिलीवरी और टीकाकरण का सबसे बेहतर कार्य किया गया है। इसलिए विभागीय स्तर पर उसकी प्रथम रैंक बनी है। जिन ब्लॉकों का खराब प्रदर्शन रहा है, उनकी कमियों को निकालकर उन पर कार्य करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। संसाधन व स्टाफ उपलब्ध होने के बावजूद जो संस्थान लापरवाही बरत रहें हैं, उनके खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
-डॉ. ओमप्रकाश मीणा, सीएमएचओ, अलवर

टॉप 3 ब्लॉक, जिनकी 9 महीने की परफॉरमेंस बेहतर

  1. बहरोड़ : गर्भवती महिलाओं की 3 एएनसी जांच के 3204 के लक्ष्य के मुकाबले 64.23 प्रतिशत उपलब्धि अर्जित की है। 3204 संस्थागत प्रसव के लक्ष्य के मुकाबले 89.39 महिलाओं की सरकारी अस्पताल में डिलीवरी हुई हैं। टीकाकरण में 3087 के लक्ष्य के मुताबिक 71.88 प्रतिशत बच्चों का टीकाकरण हुआ।
  2. रामगढ़ : ब्लॉक में 6507 के लक्ष्य के मुकाबले 59.77 गर्भवती महिलाओं की 3 एएनसी, 5859 के लक्ष्य पर 76.22 संस्थागत प्रसव और 5643 लक्ष्य पर 89.46 प्रतिशत बच्चों का टीकाकरण हुआ।
  3. शाहजहांपुर : ब्लॉक में 3276 लक्ष्य पर 63.58 प्रतिशत एएनसी, 4617 के लक्ष्य पर 81.52 प्रतिशत संस्थागत प्रसव और 3788 के लक्ष्य के मुकाबले 71.71 प्रतिशत बच्चों का टीकाकरण हुआ।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser