राजनीति:निगम चुनावाें में कांग्रेस का बेहतर प्रदर्शन, जनता के आक्राेश से भाजपा की हार : जूली

अलवर5 घंटे पहले
श्रम राज्यमंत्री टीकाराम जूली ने कहा कि राज्य में हुए 6 नगर निगम चुनावों में मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत, राजस्थान प्रभारी अजय माकन एवं पीसीसी अध्यक्ष गोविंद सिंह डोटासरा के नेतृत्व में कांग्रेस ने अब तक का सबसे बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन किया है। नगर निगमों के चुनाव में 4 पर कांग्रेस ने ऐतिहासिक जीत दर्ज की है।

जूली ने कहा कि देश में प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी द्वारा नोटबन्दी, जीएसटी के बाद बढ़ती महंगाई और अचानक लगाए गए लॉकडाउन से दलित, गरीब, मजदूर, छोटे व बड़े व्यापारी सहित 36 काैम को हुई भारी पीड़ा हुई। आमजन में पनपे आक्रोश के कारण भाजपा की उसके गढ़ माने जाने वाले जयपुर, कोटा के अलावा जोधपुर में भी हार हुई है।

भाजपा के परंपरागत वोटर माने जाने वाले शहरी मतदाताओं ने 6 नगर निगमों में से 4 में स्पष्ट बहुमत देकर मोदी की जुमलेबाजी को नकारते हुए गहलोत सरकार की आमजनों के हितों की रक्षा करने वाली विकासवादी नीतियों को बढ़ावा देने का फैसला दिया है।

