पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बीसीएमओ ने एसडीएम को लिखा पत्र:भनोखर पीएचसी को बालिका स्कूल में शिफ्ट कराए प्रशासन

अलवर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

एक कमरे में संचालित खेड़ली ब्लॉक की भनोखर पीएचसी को बालिका स्कूल में शिफ्ट करने के लिए बीसीएमओ ने एसडीएम को पत्र लिखा है। यह पीएचसी कई साल से ग्राम पंचायत के भवन में संचालित है, जिसकी हालत खराब है। बीसीएमओ डॉ. बच्चू सिंह ने बताया कि बारिश के दिनों में छत से पानी टपकता है। इससे पीएचसी में दवा, मशीन और जरूरी कागजात रखना भी संभव नहीं है। भवन में न पानी की व्यवस्था है और न ही टॉयलेट की। ऐसी स्थिति में हर महीने 10 डिलीवरी कराना संभव नहीं है। अगर पीएचसी को राजकीय बालिका उच्च प्राथमिक स्कूल के खाली भवन में शिफ्ट कर दिया जाता है तो वहां डिलीवरी सहित अन्य चिकित्सा सुविधाएं मरीजों को दी जा सकेंगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें