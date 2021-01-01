पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अंगदान:कैरवावाल की ब्रेनडैड महिला ने दी 4 लोगों को नई जिंदगी, जयपुर में दान किए हार्ट, किडनी और लीवर, चारों अंग मरीजों को प्रत्यारोपित

अलवर43 मिनट पहले
किरण देवी। - Dainik Bhaskar
किरण देवी।
  • अलवर में सड़क हादसे में घायल होने पर काेमा में चली गई थी महिला
  • जयपुर के एसएमएस अस्पताल में 24 जनवरी को हुई ब्रेन डैड घोषित

मालाखेड़ा क्षेत्र के कैरवावाल गांव की ब्रेन डैड महिला किरण ने 4 लोगों को नई जिंदगी दी है। महिला की दाे किडनी, हार्ट और लीवर जयपुर के एसएमएस हॉस्पिटल काे दान किए गए। ये चाराें अंग शुक्रवार को ही चार लोगों को ट्रांसप्लांट कर दिए गए। महिला किरण का एसएमएस हॉस्पिटल में 40वां अंगदान रहा। पैंतीस वर्षीय किरण देवी 18 जनवरी को पति सतीश कुमार के साथ अलवर में भजीट गांव के पास बाइक पर जाते समय दुर्घटना में घायल हो गई थी।

उसे जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया, यहां वह कौमा में चली गई। परिजन उसे अलवर के निजी अस्पताल में ले गए, जहां से उसे जयपुर के एसएमएस हॉस्पिटल के लिए रैफर कर दिया। डॉक्टरों ने 6 दिन बाद 24 जनवरी को कोमा से बाहर नहीं आने पर महिला को ब्रेन डैड घोषित कर दिया। सूचना पर श्रम राज्यमंत्री टीकाराम जूली द्वारा समझाने के बाद परिजनों ने शुक्रवार को अंगदान करने का फैसला किया। महिला की दोनों किडनी और लीवर को एसएमएस हॉस्पिटल में ट्रांसप्लांट कर दिया गया, जबकि हार्ट को इटरनल हार्ट केयर सेंटर जयपुर में प्रत्यारोपित किया गया।

सवाई मानसिंह मेडिकल कॉलेज के प्राचार्य डॉ. सुधीर भण्डारी के नेतृत्व में प्रदेश में कार्यरत स्टेट ऑर्गन एंड टिश्यू ट्रांसप्लांट आर्गेनाइजेशन की ओर से सभी अंगों का आवंटन किया गया। महिला के तीन बच्चे हैं। इनमें सबसे बड़ी पुत्री और दो पुत्र हैं। महिला के शव की कैरवावाल लाकर अंत्येष्टि की गई। इस दौरान श्रम राज्यमंत्री टीकाराम जूली सहित ग्रामीण मौजूद रहे।

फतेहपुर सीकरी के युवक में धड़केगा महिला का दिल, प्रदेश का 7वां हार्ट ट्रांसप्लांट

ब्रेनडैड महिला किरण का हार्ट अब फतेहपुर सीकरी के 21 साल के युवक के शरीर में धड़केगा। किरण का दान किया हार्ट जयपुर के इटरनल हॉस्पिटल में इस युवक को ट्रांसप्लांट किया गया। प्रदेश में यह 7वां हार्ट ट्रांसप्लांट है। इटरनल हॉस्पिटल के कार्डियक साइंस चेयरमैन डॉ. अजीत बाना व कार्डियक सर्जरी विभागाध्यक्ष डॉ. सौरभ जयसवाल ने बताया कि फतेहपुर सीकरी के युवक को डायलेटेड कार्डियोमायोपैथी की गंभीर बीमारी थी, जिससे वह गंभीर हार्ट फेलियर मरीज था। इससे हार्ट की खून पंप करने की क्षमता कम हो जाती है।

सुबह एसएमएस हॉस्पिटल में डॉ. विमल यादव (सीनियर कंसलटेंट एंड इंचार्ज हार्ट फेलियर, इटरनल हॉस्पिटल) की निगरानी में हार्ट को रिट्रीव कराया गया तथा उसे ग्रीन कॉरिडोर बनाकर इटरनल हॉस्पिटल पहुंचाया गया। करीब आठ घंटे की सर्जरी में मरीज को हार्ट ट्रांसप्लांट किया गया। प्रत्यारोपण टीम में डॉ. नवनीत मेहता, डॉ. संदीप ठिरकी, डॉ. अभिनव, डॉ. प्रेमलता, डॉ. रीना डॉ. मुक्ता और सतीश का सहयोग रहा। हॉस्पिटल के सीईओ डॉ. प्राचीश प्रकाश ने बताया कि इटरनल हॉस्पिटल में चौथा हार्ट ट्रांसप्लांट सफल रहा है।

प्रदेश में पहली बार टहला के बालक के हुए थे अंगदान

प्रदेश में पहली बार टहला क्षेत्र के तिलवाड़ गांव के छह साल के बालक के अंगदान किए गए थे। करीब 7 साल पहले तिलवाड़ गांव निवासी मोहित इंजन के पट्‌टे में फंसने से घायल होने पर जयपुर भर्ती कराया गया, जहां उसे ब्रेन डैड घोषित कर दिया। मोहित के परिजनों की सहमति से उसकी किडनी और हार्ट दान किए गए। जयपुर से दिल्ली के बीच ग्रीन कॉरिडोर बनाकर हार्ट दिल्ली भेजा, जिसे वहां ट्रांसप्लांट किया गया।

ऐप खोलें
