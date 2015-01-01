पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:सेल्फी विद हेरिटेज प्रतियाेगिता में शामिल होकर जीत सकते हैं पुरस्कार

अलवर42 मिनट पहले
दैनिक भास्कर एवं सीबा मसाला के तत्वावधान में अलवर की पुरातन सुंदरता से जुड़ी धरोहरों के साथ सेल्फी विद हेरिटेज प्रतियोगिता शुरू होने जा रही है। सभी प्रतिभागी अलवर के हेरिटेज स्थलाें के साथ सेल्फी खींच कर इस मुहिम का हिस्सा बन सकते हैं। इस प्रतियाेगिता के तहत शहर के हेरिटेज स्थल के साथ अपनी सेल्फी लेनी है। आपको सेल्फी विद हेरिटेज हैशटैग (#SelfieWithHeritage) का प्रयोग कर अपनी फोटो फेसबुक एवं इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर करनी है। साथ ही माेबाइल नंबर 9251411750 पर वह फोटो भेज कर अपना नाम एवं पता भेजना होगा।

जिससे आपकाे प्रतियाेगिता में शामिल किया जा सके। प्रतियाेगिता 11 से 16 नवंबर तक जारी रहेगी। प्रतियोगी विशेष रूप से ध्यान रखें कि खींची गई सेल्फी साफ एवं धरोहर की पिक्चर पूरी आनी चाहिए, जिससे धराेहर काे पहचाना जा सके।

प्रतियोगी एक से अधिक कितनी भी सेल्फी हेरिटेज के साथ फाेटाे भेज सकता है। इस प्रतियाेगिता प्रथम पुरस्कार 5100, द्वितीय पुरस्कार 3100, तृतीय पुरस्कार 2100 रुपए का दिया जाएगा। पांच पुरस्कार 1100 रुपए के दिए जाएंगे। परिणाम आयोजकों द्वारा सुनिश्चित किया जाएगा। प्रतियाेगिता की अच्छी एंट्रीज को दैनिक भास्कर में प्रकाशित किया जाएगा। प्रतियाेगिता का उद्देश्य शहर के हेरिटेज स्थलाें काे बढ़ावा देना है, जिससे युवा अपने शहर की धराेहराें के बारे में जानकारी लें।

