नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म केस:कब्र से निकाला शिशु का शव, डीएनए सैंपल लिए

अलवर/भिवाड़ी2 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोटो।
फाइल फोटो।
  • कलेक्टर के आदेश पर कार्रवाई, आरोपियों के डीएनए से होगा मिलान

महिला थाने में दिसम्बर 2020 में दर्ज हुए 14 साल की नाबालिग से सामूहिक दुष्कर्म मामले में गुरुवार को पुलिस, प्रशासन व मेडिकल टीम पीडिता के गांव पहुंची। टीम ने कलेक्टर के आदेश पर नाबालिग द्वारा जन्म दिए गए शिशु के शव को कब्र से निकालकर डीएनए जांच के लिए सैंपल लिए। कार्रवाई कलेक्टर द्वारा नियुक्त मौका मजिस्ट्रेट तिजारा एसडीएम खेमाराम यादव की निगरानी में हुई।

भिवाड़ी सीओ हरिराम कुमावत ने बताया कि दिसम्बर 2020 में भिवाड़ी के महिला थाने में नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म का मामला गांव के ही चार जनों के खिलाफ दर्ज कराया था। पीडि़ता के भाई की ओर दर्ज कराई गई रिपोर्ट में बताया था कि 13 मार्च 2020 को माता-पिता अस्पताल गए हुए थे। सुबह जब उसकी बहन भैंसों को चारा डाल रही थी।

इसी दौरान ओसामा, नईम खान, वकील व इकबाल आए और उसकी बहन को घर के पास ही खाली हवेली में ले गए। जहां चारों ने उसके साथ दुष्कर्म किया। पीड़िता गर्भवती हो गई तो 24 नवम्बर 2020 को आरोपी इकबाल ने गर्भ गिराने की गोली दी, जिससे उसे प्रसव पीड़ा हुई और नाबालिग ने बच्चे को जन्म दिया।

आरोपियों ने बच्चे को घर के बाहर फिंकवा दिया। उक्त बच्चा गांव के एक व्यक्ति को लावारिस मिला। जिसने उसका लालन-पालन किया लेकिन उसकी 27 नवम्बर को बच्चे की मौत हो गई। जिसे गांव के कब्रिस्तान में दफना दिया गया था। मामला बच्चे को दफनाया जाने के एक माह बाद महिला थाने में दर्ज कराया गया था।

डीएम के आदेश पर निकलवाया कब्र से शव

मामले को लेकर जिला पुलिस अधीक्षक भिवाड़ी ने कलेक्टर को पत्र लिखा था कि मृत शिशु के डीएनए लिया जाकर आरोपियों के डीएनए से मिलाना करवाया जाना है। एसपी ने मृत शिशु का डीएनए परीक्षण के लिए सैंपल लेने व कब्र से निकलवाने के लिए मजिस्ट्रेट नियुक्त किए जाने के लिए लिखा था। जिस पर जिला कलेक्टर ने सामान्य चिकित्सालय अलवर के मेडिकल ज्यूरिष्ट की राय लेने के बाद तिजारा एसडीएम खेमाराम को मजिस्ट्रेट नियुक्त कर दिन के समय में कब्र से शव निकालकर सैंपल लेने के आदेश जारी किए थे।

