काेविड-19:काेराेना जागरुकता रैली निकाली, गीत गाए

अलवरएक घंटा पहले
काेराेना जागरुकता रैली में शामिल महिलाएं।

राष्ट्रीय आजीविका मिशन की ओर से गुरुवार काे काेराेना के खिलाफ राज्य सरकार के नाे मास्क नाे एंट्री अभियान के तहत पुराना सूचना केंद्र से जागरुकता रैली निकाली गई। रैली में मिशन से जुड़ी महिलाओं ने भाग लिया। मिशन के जिला परियाेजना समन्यवक सतीश गुप्ता ने बताया कि रैली काे नगर परिषद सभापति बीना गुप्ता और आयुक्त साेहन सिंह नरूका ने झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया। रैली में महिलाओं ने आमजन जागरुक करने वाले नाराें से लिखी पट्टियां हाथ में रखी थी। रैली नंगली सर्किल हाेती हुई बिजलीघर चाैराहा पहुंची, जहां महिलाओं ने गीत गाए। बाद में रैली कंपनी बाग राेड, मन्नीका बड़ हाेते हुए सूचना केंद्र पहुंचकर संपन्न हुई।

50 टीमें बांट रही मास्क: नगर परिषद आयुक्त ने बताया कि राज्य सरकार के नाे मास्क नाे एंट्री अभियान के तहत 50 टीमें शहर में मास्क बांट रही हैं। ये मास्क ज्यादा भीड़भाड़ वाले स्थानाें पर बांटे जा रहे हैं। 3 अक्टूबर से चल रहे मास्क वितरण अभियान के लिए कुछ स्वयंसेवी संस्थाएं भी काम कर रही हैं। प्रतिदिन करीब 5 हजार लाेगाें काे मास्क बांटे जा रहे हैं।

नाे मास्क-नाे एंट्री जागरुकता वाहन रैली आज: राजस्थान राज्य भारत स्काउट व गाइड स्थानीय संघ की ओर से शुक्रवार सुबह 10.30 बजे नाे मास्क-नाे एंट्री अभियान के तहत जागरुकता वाहन रैली निकाली जाएगी। इसमें दुपहिया वाहन चालक शामिल रहेंगे। एसपी तेजस्वनी गौतम कंपनी बाग से रैली काे झंडी दिखाकर रवाना करेंगी।

रैली का नेतृत्व स्काउट गाइड संघ सचिव सुरेश अवस्थी व यूथ विंग अध्यक्ष एवं कला कॉलेज के स्काउट प्रभारी डाॅ. मयंक गर्ग करेंगे। इस दाैरान नगर परिषद आयुक्त, पीएमओ, आयुर्वेद विभाग के उपनिदेशक डाॅ. राजेंद्र चाैहान, डाॅ. पवन सिंह शेखावत, डाॅ. केके शर्मा, सीडीओरतन लाल यादव, रमसा प्रभारी चाणक्य लाल शर्मा, राकेश शर्मा, एनसीसी व एनएसएस के स्वयंसेवक आदि मौजूद रहे।

