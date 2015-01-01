पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपराध:राजगढ़ व खैरथल में दो नवनिर्वाचित पार्षदों के अपहरण का मुकदमा दर्ज

राजगढ़4 घंटे पहले
कस्बा थाना पुलिस में नवनिर्वाचित पार्षद के अपहरण का मामला दर्ज हुआ है। पुलिस के अनुसार कस्बे के मांदरिन मोहल्ला निवासी अनंतराम नागर ने रिपोर्ट पेश कर बताया कि उसका पुत्र सोनू नागर वार्ड 9 से पार्षद पद पर विजय हुआ है। 13 दिसंबर को घर के बाहर खड़े उसके पुत्र सोनू को कपूरचंद गुप्ता, महेंद्र विजय व विश्वास मित्तल जबरन उठाकर ले गए। परिजनों ने उसे काफी तलाश किया, लेकिन वह नहीं मिला। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। खैरथल थाने में साेमवार रात्रि काे एक पार्षद के अपहरण का मामला दर्ज किया गया है। थानाधिकारी दारा सिंह ने बताया कि वार्ड 34 निवासी राजाराम यादव ने मामला दर्ज करवाया है कि उसका पुत्र विक्रम यादव वार्ड 34 से निर्दलीय पार्षद निर्वाचित हुआ है। 12 दिसंबर काे शाम करीब सात बजे पूर्व प्रधान ओमप्रकाश राेघा जाे कि वार्ड 29 से निर्दलीय पार्षद चुने गए है वे आए और उसके पुत्र विक्रम यादव काे बातचीत के बहाने घर से लेकर चले गए।

रिपोर्ट में बताया गया है कि तभी से उनकी अपने पुत्र के फाेन पर बातचीत नहीं हाे पा रही है। राेघा से कहने पर भी वाे विक्रम से बात नहीं करवा रहे हैं। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि उनके पुत्र का ओमप्रकाश राेघा ने अपहरण किया है। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

