स्माईल-टू प्रोजेक्ट:अलवर में इंतजार करते रहे सीडीईओ व डीईओ, प्रतापगढ़ में स्कूलों का निरीक्षण कर लौट गईं अतिरिक्त आयुक्त

अलवर4 घंटे पहले
  • शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा बनाए कार्यक्रम को छोड़ खुद के हिसाब से बनाया नया शैड्यूल

स्कूलों के निरीक्षण के लिए अलवर में शुक्रवार को गजब वाक्या हुआ। इधर अलवर मुख्यालय पर मुख्य जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी वीरेंद्र यादव व अन्य शिक्षाधिकारी राजस्थान स्कूल शिक्षा परिषद अतिरिक्त आयुक्त का इंतजार करते रहे और उधर अतिरिक्त आयुक्त डॉ. रश्मि शर्मा चुपचाप स्कूलों का निरीक्षण कर जयपुर निकल गई। अधिकारियों को शाम को इसकी सूचना मिली कि निरीक्षण पूरा भी हो गया है। ऐसे में अलवर के अधिकारियों की निरीक्षण को लेकर की गई तैयारियां धरी रह गई। दरअसल सरकार ने स्कूलों में स्माइल-2 सहित करीब 16 बिंदुओं को लेकर आईएएस व आरएएस अधिकारियों को जिम्मा दिया था।

इन अधिकारियों को अपने-अपने आवंटित जिलों में कम से कम 10 स्कूलों का निरीक्षण करना था। समसा की ओर से अतिरिक्त आयुक्त का निरीक्षण का शैड्यूल भी बनाकर तैयार किया गया, लेकिन डॉ. शर्मा बिना इस शैड्यूल के निरीक्षण कर वापस लौट गई।
इन स्कूलों का किया निरीक्षण
अतिरिक्त आयुक्त डॉ. रश्मि शर्मा ने प्रतापगढ़ के दो केजीबीवी, आगर, प्रतापगढ़ सीनियर सेकंडरी स्कूल, मॉडल स्कूल, थानागाजी नोडल स्कूल का अवलोकन किया और जरूरी जानकारी लेकर प्रपत्र भरे। हालांकि इसकी भनक सीडीईओ व डीईओ तक को नहीं लगी।

  • अतिरिक्त आयुक्त का निरीक्षण हो गया है। मुझे इसकी सूचना शाम को मिली। हमें निरीक्षण के बारे में पता ही नहीं था। हालांकि हमने इसका प्लान तैयार कर भिजवाया था, लेकिन मैडम खुद ही प्रतापगढ़ क्षेत्र में निरीक्षण कर चली गई। - वीरेंद्र यादव, सीडीईओ

निशुल्क पुस्तक वितरण व रोकड़ का रिकॉर्ड चेक किया, निर्देश दिए

सहायक निदेशक परियोजना (अतिरिक्त आयुक्त द्वितीय राजस्थान स्कूल शिक्षा परिषद जयपुर) डाॅ.रश्मि शर्मा ने शुक्रवार को कस्बे सहित आसपास के स्कूलों का निरीक्षण किया। बाइसीवाला सीनियर सैकंडरी स्कूल के प्रधानाचार्य जटाशंकर ने बताया कि डॉ. रश्मि शर्मा ने क्षेत्र के चोसला की ढाणी उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालय, बाइसीवाला स्कूल तथा मां शारदे बालिका हॉस्टल का निरीक्षण किया।

निरीक्षण के दौरान उन्होंने विद्यालयों में निशुल्क पुस्तकों का वितरण तथा विद्यालय रोकड पंजिका का निरीक्षण किया। उन्होंने स्कूलों में चल रही स्माइल 2 योजना का जायजा लेते इसमें रही कमियों को दूर करने की जिम्मेदारी क्षेत्र के नोडल केंद्र के अधिकारियों को सौंपी। इस मौके पर प्राचार्य रामगोपाल मीणा, जटाशंकर व गजानंद शर्मा सहित विद्यालय स्टाफ मौजूद रहा।

