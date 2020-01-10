पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मीटिंग:संपर्क पोर्टल पर बकाया प्रकरणों का 2 दिन में निस्तारण नहीं तो मिलेगी चार्जशीट : कलेक्टर

अलवर13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बिना सूचना बैठक में अनुपस्थित रहने पर सीएमएचओ व सीडीईओ को नोटिस देने के आदेश

जिला कलेक्टर आनंदी ने पानी, बिजली एवं मौसमी बीमारियों को लेकर आयोजित जिला स्तरीय अधिकारियों की बैठक में बिना सूचना अनुपस्थित रहने पर सीएमएचओ डॉ. ओमप्रकाश मीना व मुख्य जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी चाणक्य लाल शर्मा को कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी किए जाने के निर्देश दिए।

कलेक्ट्रेट सभागार में सोमवार को आयोजित बैठक में कलेक्टर ने निर्देश दिए कि राजस्थान सम्पर्क पोर्टल पर जिन विभागों में 30 दिन से अधिक के प्रकरण बकाया हैं, उनका दो दिवस में निस्तारण करें। ऐसा नहीं करने पर संबंधित अधिकारी को चार्जशीट दी जाएगी। उन्होंने अधिकारियों को निर्देशित किया कि जिन विभागों के भवन जीर्णशीर्ण हैं, उनकी तीन दिन में रिपोर्ट उपलब्ध कराएं। कलेक्टर ने पीडब्ल्यूडी के अधिशासी अभियंता व डीआरडीए के अधिशासी अभियंता को नौगांवा पीएचसी भवन की एक

सप्ताह में जांच कर रिपोर्ट प्रस्तुत करने के निर्देश दिए। कलेक्टर ने कृषि विभाग के उप निदेशक को खेड़ली में किसी भी अधिकारी के नहीं बैठने पर जांच कर तीन दिवस में रिपोर्ट प्रस्तुत करने के निर्देश दिए। कलेक्टर ने जलदाय विभाग के अधीक्षण अभियंता को अमृत जल योजना के बकाया सभी कनेक्शनों को तुरन्त चालू करने के निर्देश दिए और कहा कि जो नलकूप स्वीकृत हो गए हैं, उनके डिमांड नोटिस 15 अक्टूबर तक जमा कराएं, जिससे नलकूप चालू किए जा सकें। सीएचसी व पीएचसी में खराब हैंडपंपों की जलदाय विभाग को सूची दें: कलेक्टर ने चिकित्सा विभाग के अधिकारियों को निर्देशित किया कि सीएचसी एवं पीएचसी तथा आंगनबाड़ी भवनों पर जो हैंडपंप व पेयजल के स्रोत खराब हैं, उनका सर्वे करवाकर जलदाय विभाग को सूची उपलब्ध करवाएं। उन्होंने खराब आरओ प्लांट चालू करवाए जाने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने निर्देशित किया कि मनरेगा के अन्तर्गत जितने भी प्रस्ताव बकाया हैं, उन्हें तुरन्त स्वीकृत करें।

कलेक्टर ने जिला परिषद के सहायक अभियन्ता की ओर से किसी भी प्रकरण में सही जवाब नहीं दिए जाने पर आगामी बैठक में मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी को स्वयं उपस्थित होने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने एससी, एसटी उत्पीड़न प्रकरणों में न्यायालय के फैसले के बाद तुरन्त भुगतान करने के निर्देश दिए।

छात्रवृत्ति व पालनहार योजना के पात्रों को भुगतान करें: कलेक्टर ने छात्रवृत्ति व पालनहार योजना के तहत सभी पात्र लोगों को भुगतान करने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी को निर्देशित किया कि जिन विद्यालय भवनों व खेल मैदानों से बिजली लाइन गुजर रही है, इनका सर्वे करवाकर बिजली निगम को सूची उपलब्ध करवाकर लाइन की शिफ्टिंग कराएं। उन्होंने अधीक्षण अभियंता को भिवाड़ी में बिजली ट्रिपिंग में सुधार के निर्देश देते हुए कहा कि इसकी फिर से शिकायत मिली तो अनुशासनात्मक कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंधोनी के खिलाफ पिछले 5 में से एक ही मुकाबला जीत सकी रॉयल्स; रेग्युलर कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ उतरेगी टीम, स्टोक्स और बटलर नहीं खेलेंगे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज घर से संबंधित कार्यों को संपन्न करने में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ। जिससे आपकी विचारधारा में महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन होगा। भाइयों के साथ चला आ रहा संपत्ति य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें