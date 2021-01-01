पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कचरा फैलाने वालों पर जुर्माना:नगर परिषद आयुक्त पहुंचे अलवर शहर के बाजारों में, जिन दुकानों के बाहर कचरा व अतिक्रमण पाया उनके चालान बना दिए

अलवर2 घंटे पहले
नगर परिषद की ओर से दुकान का चालान बनाता कर्मचारी। - Dainik Bhaskar
नगर परिषद की ओर से दुकान का चालान बनाता कर्मचारी।

शहर में नियमानुसार दुकानों के बाहर कचरा पात्र नहीं रखने और अतिक्रमण करने वालों पर बुधवार को नगर परिषद की ओर से चालान बनाने की कार्रवाई की गई। उन दुकानों के चालान बनाए गए जिनके बाहर कचरा पात्र नहीं मिले और अतिक्रमण भी किया हुआ था। ऐसे करीब 15 दुकानों के 500 रुपए के चालान बनाए गए। नगर परिषद आयुक्त सोहन सिंह नरूका के नेतृत्व में यह कार्रवाई की गई।

दो दिन तक समझाइश के बाद
नगर परिषद के अधिकारियों ने दो दिन तक होपसर्कस के आसपास के बाजारों में अतिक्रमण हटाने को लेकर दुकानदारों से समझाइश की है। इसके बाद अब अतिक्रमण के साथ कचरा पात्र काम नहीं लेने वाली दुकानों पर जुर्माना लगाया जाने लगा है। आयुक्त ने कहा कि सभी दुकानदारों को पूर्व में जागरूक किया जा चुका है कि कचरा केवल पात्र में डाला जाए। सभी दुकानदारों को कचरा पात्र रखना है। ताकि सड़क पर कचरा नहीं फैले। कचरे के कारण नालियां जाम हो जाती है। जिसके कारण सफाई में परेशानी होती है।

जल्दी अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई भी होगी
आयुक्त ने कहा कि होपसर्कस के आसपास के सभी दुकानदारों से समझाइश कर अस्थाई अतिक्रमण हटाने को कहा है। कुछ दुकानदारों ने खुद के स्तर पर ही अतिक्रमण हटाया भी है। लेकिन, अब शेष दुकानों के आगे से अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

अतिक्रमण चिह्नित भी
शहर के बाजारों में दुकानों के आगे का स्थाई व अस्थाई अतिक्रमण चिह्नित भी कर लिया गया है। जल्दी पुलिस व प्रशासन की मदद लेकर अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई की जा सकती है।

