पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वारदात:हैड कांस्टेबल की माैत के मामले में सुराग मिले, दाे लोग हिरासत में लिए

अलवर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आईजी ने एनईबी थाने पहुंचकर ली मामले की जानकारी, आज पुलिस कर सकती है खुलासा

शहर की वैशाली नगर काॅलाेनी में हैड कांस्टेबल राजपाल की माैत के मामले में पुलिस काे महत्वपूर्ण सुराग मिले हैं। पुलिस ने पूछताछ के लिए दाे लाेगाें काे हिरासत में लिया है। पुलिस इस मामले में रविवार काे खुलासा कर सकती है। इधर, घटना की जानकारी लेने रेंज आईजी एस सेंगाथिर अलवर आए। उन्हाेंने एनईबी थाने मेें पुलिस अधिकारियाें से मामले की जानकारी ली। इससे पहले शुक्रवार काे वैशाली नगर में हैड कांस्टेबल राजपाल का शव और सूर्य नगर के पास एक युवक फिराेज खान की सिर कटी लाश मिली थी।

दाेनाें मामलाें में हत्या का मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया है। लक्ष्मणगढ़ थाने में तैनात हैड कांस्टेबल राजपाल की मौत के बाद शव को वैशाली नगर में बेलाका रोड पर फेंका गया था। हैड कांस्टेबल की हत्या हुई या उसने आत्महत्या की, इसका पुलिस अभी खुलासा नहीं कर रही है। हालांकि कांस्टेबल की गर्दन पर निशान मिले हैं।

राजपाल (50) बेटी के पेज देने के लिए थाने से 7 दिसंबर को 2 दिन की छुट्टी लेकर गया था। उसे 9 दिसंबर को वापस थाने पहुंचना था। हैड कांस्टेबल का परिवार अलवर शहर में तिजारा राेड गणपति नगर में रहता है, लेकिन वह घर भी नहीं पहुंचा।

वह यहां ओवरब्रिज के नीचे टैक्सी स्टैंड पर दोस्ताें के साथ शराब पीने लगा और उनके साथ ओवरब्रिज के पास ही एक गाेदाम में रहने लगा। राजपाल की संदिग्ध परिस्थिति में मौत के बाद उसके दाे दाेस्त शव को पिकअप से वैशाली नगर में बेलाका रोड पर फेंक आए। पुलिस ने इन दाेनाें युवकाें काे हिरासत में लिया है।

पिता बुधसिंह का कहना था कि राजपाल काे 8 दिसंबर काे ग्राम गाेपीपुर में अपनी बेटी के यहां पेज देने जाना था। उसके पास 40-50 हजार रुपए भी थे। राजपाल अक्सर पप्पू नाम के व्यक्ति के साथ रहता था। पप्पू प्राइवेट गाड़ी चलाने का काम करता है।
युवक की हत्या के मामले में भी कई से पूछताछ
सूर्य नगर में नगर में युवक की गला काटकर हुई हत्या के मामले मे पुलिस को महत्वपूर्ण सुराग हाथ लगे हैं। इस मामले में पुलिस ने कुछ युवकों को हिरासत में लिया है। पुलिस नशे के एंगल से भी मामले की जांच कर रही है। मुल्तान नगर दिवाकरी निवासी 22 वर्षीय युवक फिराेज खान पुत्र अख्तर हुसैन का शव शुक्रवार सुबह सूर्य नगर के पास खाली प्लॉट में झाड़ियों में मिला था।

उसका सिर धड़ से अलग किया हुआ था। फिराेज 5 दिसंबर काे शाम 6 बजे घर से निकला था। उसके बाद उसका पता नहीं चल सका। पिता ने 7 दिसंबर को एनईबी थाने में उसकी गुमशुदगी की रिपाेर्ट दर्ज कराई थी। शव मिलने के बाद पुलिस अधिकारियों ने परिजनों से पूछताछ की। इसमें पता लगा कि फिरोज को हन्नी अाैर उसके साथियाें के साथ देखा गया था। ये लाेग शराब, गांजा अाैर ड्रग्स का सेवन करते हैं। ऐसे में पुलिस नशे के एंगल से भी जांच कर रही है। पुलिस ने कुछ युवकाें को पूछताछ के लिए हिरासत में लिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें