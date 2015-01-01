पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:शीतलहर से बढ़ी ठिठुरन, अलवर शहर का रात का तापमान 6 डिग्री

अलवर2 दिन पहले
पिछले तीन दिन से जारी शीतलहर के कारण रात के तापमान में गिरावट आ रही है। जिससे ठिठुरन बढ़ गई है। दिन में भी शीतलहर चलने से लाेगाें काे ठंड से राहत नहीं मिल रही है। शाम हाेती ही गलन बढने लगती है। पिछले दिन की तुलना में साेमवार काे अलवर शहर के न्यूनतम तापमान में एक डिग्री की गिरावट दर्ज की गई जबकि अधिकतम तापमान स्थिर रहा। साेमवार काे शहर का अधिकतम तापमान 21 डिग्री जबकि न्यूनतम तापमान 6 डिग्री रहा। ग्राम बुर्जा में घास पर जमी ओस की बूंदें।

