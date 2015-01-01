पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अस्पताल का निरीक्षण:कलेक्टर ने कहा....काेविड हाॅस्पिटल अलग है ताे सामान्य अस्पताल में ऑपरेशन बंद क्यूं

अलवर21 मिनट पहले
जिला अस्पताल में कलेक्टर जानकारी लेते अधिकारियों से।
  • जिला अस्पताल में अभी नहीं हो रहे ऑपरेशन

जिला कलक्टर नन्नूमल पहाड़िया ने बुधवार को जिला अस्पताल का निरीक्षण किया। संभागीय आयुक्त के निर्देशानुसार जिला कलक्टर अस्तपताल आए। यहां स्टाफ के उपस्थिति के अलावा कामकाज को देखा। इस दौरान अधिकारियों से स्पष्ट कहा कि कोविड हॉस्पिटल अलग है तो जिला अस्पताल में दूसरे सभी तरह के ऑपरेशन बराबर होते रहने चाहिए।

अभी यह खबर है कि जिला अस्पताल में कई महीनों से ऑपरेशन बंद है। इस पर चिकित्सा अधिकारियों ने कई तरह की सफाई दी। लेकिन, कलेक्टर ने स्पष्ट कहा कि मरीजों को परेशानी नहीं हो। ऑपरेशन बराबर किए जाएं। ताकि गरीब मरीजों को निजी अस्पतालों में महंगा इलाज नहीं कराना पड़े।

सफाई से समझौता नहीं हो
कलेक्टर ने प्रमुख चिकित्सा अधिकारी से कहा कि अस्पताल में सफाई अच्छे से होती रहे। सफाई के मामले में कोई समझौता नहीं किया जाए। बार-बार कहने पर भी सफाई पूरी नहीं होती है तो सम्बंधित ठेकेदार की फर्म को ब्लैकलिस्ट किया जाए।

उपस्थिति रजिस्टर देखा
कलेक्टर ने चिकित्सक, नर्सिंग स्टाफ, पैरा मेडिकल स्टाफ, सफाइकर्मी सहित अन्य सभी स्टाफ का उपस्थिति रजिस्टर देखा। अधिकतर कर्मचारी व स्टाफ मौजूद मिला। स्टाफ से यह भी कहा की सभी निर्धारित पोशाक में आए। ताकि बाहर से आने वाले मरीज व उनके परिजनों को पहचानने में कोई परेशानी नहीं हो। इस दौरान पीएमओ डॉ सुनील चौहान सहित कई चिकित्सक व अन्य स्टाफ मौजूद रहा।

