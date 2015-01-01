पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अलवर नगर परिषद में विरोध:कांग्रेस पार्षदों ने अपनी ही पार्टी के सभापति पर लगाए भ्रष्टाचार के आरोप, कहा- कुछ लोग ही परिषद को चला रहे

अलवर32 मिनट पहले
पार्षदों ने साफ कहा कि नगर परिषद में भ्रष्टाचार जमकर है।

कांग्रेस के राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष और पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री जितेंद्र सिंह के नगर परिषद क्षेत्र में कांग्रेस का बोर्ड होते हुए भी शुक्रवार को कांग्रेसी पार्षदों ने आयुक्त का घेराव किया। पार्षदों ने साफ कहा कि नगर परिषद में भ्रष्टाचार जमकर है। कांग्रेस पार्षदों ने अपनी ही पार्टी के सभापति पर भ्रष्टाचार के आरोप लगाए।

नगर परिषद में कांग्रेस के पार्षद नरेंद्र मीणा और वरिष्ठ कांग्रेसी पार्षद नारायण साईंवाल ने घेराव करते हुए कहा कि कुछ लोग ही मिलकर नगर परिषद को चला रहे हैं। भ्रष्टाचार की बेल लंबी खिंच गई है। निर्माण की मंजूरी हो या पट्टा देने का काम। हर काम के लिए मोटी रिश्वत ली जाने लगी है। आमजन कांग्रेसी पार्षदों को घेरने लगे हैं। इसके बाद मजबूरन कांग्रेसी पार्षदों को आयुक्त का घेराव करके विरोध जताना पड़ा।

सोमवार को देंगे धरना

नगर परिषद अलवर के कांग्रेसी पार्षदों ने 23 नवंबर को नगर परिषद में भ्रष्टाचार को लेकर धरना देने की चेतावनी भी दी है। उनका कहना है कि यह मामला श्रम राज्यमंत्री टीकाराम जूली तक पहुंचा दिया है। बहुत जल्दी इसको लेकर मुख्यमंत्री के सामने भी पहुंचेंगे।

चुनाव के समय जितेंद्र सिंह रहे सक्रिय

नगर परिषद सभापति के चुनाव के दौरान पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री जितेंद्र सिंह खुद भी सक्रिय दिखे थे। खासकर टिकट वितरण के समय सभी कांग्रेसी नेताओं ने एक सुर में कहा था कि सभापति का टिकट जितेंद्र सिंह ही तय करेंगे। इसके बाद सबने मिलकर सभापति के चुनाव में कांग्रेस के पार्षद कम होते हुए भी बोर्ड बनाने का काम किया। लेकिन मौजूदा कांग्रेस बोर्ड के 1 साल पूरे होते ही कांग्रेस ही असंतुष्टि जाहिर करने लगी है। कांग्रेस के पार्षदों ने साफ-साफ पहले भी सभापति सहित नगर परिषद के पूरे सिस्टम पर भ्रष्टाचार के आरोप लगाए हैं।

