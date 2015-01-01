पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कृषि कानूनों का विरोध:कांग्रेस ने 11 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों के 46 हजार किसानों के हस्ताक्षर युक्त प्रपत्र अभियान प्रभारी अजीत को सौंपे

अलवर2 घंटे पहले
हस्ताक्षरयुक्त प्रपत्र अभियान प्रभारी काे साैंपते कांग्रेस के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष।

जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी की ओर से चलाए गए किसान हस्ताक्षर अभियान के तहत 11 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों के 46 हजार किसानों के हस्ताक्षर युक्त प्रपत्र अभियान प्रभारी को सौंपे गए। कार्यकारी जिलाध्यक्ष योगेश मिश्रा ने बताया कि प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी की ओर से बनाए किसान हस्ताक्षर अभियान प्रभारी अजीत सिंह महुआ को हस्ताक्षरित प्रपत्र सौंपे गए। यह अभियान जिले में पूर्व केन्द्रीय मंत्री जितेंद्र सिंह व राज्य के श्रममंत्री टीकाराम जूली मंत्री के दिशा निर्देशन पर 2 अक्टूबर से चलाया गया।

अभियान में जिले के 11 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में जाकर किसानों से चर्चा की गई और उन्हें केंद्र की भाजपा सरकार की ओर से पास किए गए किसान विरोधी कानूनाें की जानकारी दी गई। किसानों ने प्रपत्र पर हस्ताक्षर कर इन कानूनाें को वापस लेने के लिए कांग्रेस के अभियान को समर्थन दिया। हस्ताक्षर अभियान प्रभारी महुआ इन प्रपत्रों को प्रदेशाध्यक्ष गोविंद सिंह डोटासरा को सौपेंगे। इस दौरान उमरदीन खान, डॉ. गौरव यादव, जयदीप आर्यन, जसविंदर यादव, जयराम गुर्जर, महेंद्र जाखड़ मौजूद रहे।

