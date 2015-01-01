पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बगावत से बचने की कवायद:कांग्रेस 26 को करेगी प्रत्याशियों की घोषणा, 27 को नामांकन के अंतिम दिन जमा कराएगी सिंबल

अलवर3 घंटे पहले
  • चुनाव पर्यवेक्षक पूर्व ऊर्जा मंत्री डॉ. जितेंद्र सिंह व सह पर्यवेक्षक विधायक मुकेश भाखर ने लिया फीडबैक
  • बैठक में दीपचंद खैरिया के अलावा कोई विधायक नहीं आया, गुटबाजी की रही चर्चा

जिले की छह नगर पालिकाओं तिजारा, खेड़ली, राजगढ़, खैरथल, किशनगढ़बास व बहरोड़ में पार्षद पद के लिए होने वाले चुनाव में टिकट बंटवारे को लेकर कांग्रेस की चिताएं बढ़ी हुई हैं। गुटबाजी की भी चर्चाएं हैं। बगावत और भितरघात से बचने के लिए कांग्रेस नामांकन के एक दिन पहले प्रत्याशियों के नाम की घोषणा करेगी और नामांकन के अंतिम दिन सीधे सिंबल जमा कराएगी।
जिले में निकाय चुनाव के लिए प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी की ओर से नियुक्त पर्यवेक्षक पूर्व ऊर्जा मंत्री डॉ. जितेंद्र सिंह एवं सह पर्यवेक्षक नागौर विधायक मुकेश भाखर ने सोमवार को श्रम राज्यमंत्री टीकाराम जूली के मोती डूंगरी स्थित कार्यालय पर हुई बैठक में जिले के विधायक, विधायक प्रत्याशी, ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष, नगर पालिका में लगाए प्रभारियों व संगठन के पदाधिकारियों से बात की। हालांकि बैठक में दीपचंद खैरिया के अलावा कोई विधायक नहीं आया। विधानसभा चुनाव लड़ चुके ज्यादातर प्रत्याशी भी बैठक में दिखाई नहीं दिए।

बैठक में कार्यकारी जिलाध्यक्ष योगेश मिश्रा, पूर्व विधायक राजेंद्र सिंह गंडूरा, अशोक सैनी, संजीव बारेठ, राजेंद्र व्यास, शादी खान, करण सिंह चौधरी, प्रकाश गंगावत, महेंद्र सैनी, अजय अग्रवाल, कमलेश सैनी, डॉ. गौरव यादव, सुनील पाटोदिया, अशोक डाटा, राकेश चौधरी, अशोक चाणक्य, मुंशीलाल गुप्ता, महेश सैनी, बीपी सुमन, धर्मवीर आर्य, प्रदीप यादव सहित अनेक कांग्रेसी मौजूद थे।
11 में से 9 विधायक हमारे साथ, कोई मतभेद नहीं-जूली

श्रम राज्यमंत्री टीकाराम जूली ने कहा कि जिले में 11 में से 9 विधायक हमारे साथ हैं। किसी तरह का मतभेद नहीं है। अगर कुछ छोटी-मोटी बातें हैं तो उन्हें सुलझा लिया जाएगा। सभी पालिकाओं में बोर्ड कांग्रेस का बनेगा। जिले का कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता जोश में है। कांग्रेस से एक सीट पर चुनाव लड़ने के लिए 10-10 लोगों ने आवेदन किया है। टिकट एक को मिलेगी और 9 लोगाें काे उसका सहयोग करना पड़ेगा।
सिफारिश के आधार पर ना दिए जाएं टिकट

विधायक दीपचंद खैरिया ने कहा कि हमें एकजुट होकर चुनाव लड़ना है। जिताऊ प्रत्याशी को टिकट देना है। सिफारिश के आधार पर टिकट नहीं दिया जाए। जिसे जनता चाहती है उसे टिकट मिलना चाहिए। इसमें कुछ लोग दुखी हो सकते हैं लेकिन समय जिसे चाहता है उसे टिकट मिलना चाहिए।

पीसीसी के पूर्व सचिव अजीत यादव ने कहा कि कई बार सिफारिश वालों को टिकट मिल जाता है और कर्मठ कार्यकर्ता वंचित रह जाते हैं। ऐसे में स्थानीय नेतआों से रायशुमारी के बाद टिकट दिया जाए। पंचायत और पालिका चुनाव में पांच साल में कार्यकर्ता को मौका मिलता है।

उसे चुनाव लड़ने का अवसर मिलना चाहिए। यूथ कांग्रेस के जिला अध्यक्ष दीनबंधु शर्मा ने कहा कि चुनाव में यूथ कांग्रेस, एनएसयूआई, महिला कांग्रेस व सेवादल के साथियों की टिकट वितरण में रायशुमारी लेनी चाहिए। ये संगठन कांग्रेस का झंडा उठाते हैं। उनका मान-सम्मान रखना चाहिए। उन्हें भी टिकट में भागीदारी दी जाए। ये संगठन चुनाव में घर-घर जाकर प्रचार करेंगे।
बहरोड़ विधायक बलजीत ने कहा- बहन के भात भरने का कार्यक्रम है, इसलिए नहीं आया, कठूमर विधायक बाबूलाल बैरवा बोले- अभी प्रत्याशियों के नाम की लिस्ट बनाई जा रही है, तैयारी ही पूरी नहीं हैं तो बैठक में आकर क्या करते?

जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी की ओर से तिजारा, किशनगढ़बास, खैरथल, बहरोड़, राजगढ़ व खेड़ली नगर पालिकाओं में होने वाले पार्षद पद के चुनाव को लेकर यह बैठक रखी गई थी। बैठक में पीसीसी की ओर से नियुक्त पर्यवेक्षक पूर्व मंत्री डॉ. जितेंद्र सिंह एवं सह पर्यवेक्षक विधायक मुकेश भाखर को स्थानीय नेताओं से बात कर फीडबैक लेना था।

बैठक में बहरोड़ विधायक बलजीत यादव, कठूमर विधायक बाबूलाल बैरवा, राजगढ़ विधायक जोहरीलाल मीना एवं तिजारा विधायक संदीप यादव नहीं पहुंचे। जबकि इन चारों विधायकों के विधानसभा क्षेत्र की नगर पालिकाओं में चुनाव होना है। बहरोड़ से चुनाव लड़े डॉ.आरसी यादव को छोड़ कर चुनाव लड़े अन्य प्रत्याशी भी बैठक में नहीं आए।

इनमें किशनगढ़बास से डॉॅ. करण सिंह यादव व तिजारा से चुनाव लड़े पूर्व मंत्री दुर्रू मियां शामिल हैं। बहरोड़ विधायक बलजीत यादव ने कहा कि उनकी बहन के भात भरने का कार्यक्रम है। इस कारण बैठक में नहीं आ सके। कठूमर विधायक बाबूलाल बैरवा ने कहा कि अभी प्रत्याशियों के नाम की लिस्ट बनाई जा रही है। जब तैयारी ही पूरी नहीं हैं तो बैठक में आकर क्या करते? अगली बैठक में तैयारी के साथ आएंगे।

संगठन में हमारी बात नहीं सुनी जाती : डॉ. आरसी यादव
बैठक में बहरोड़ से प्रत्याशी रहे डॉ. आरसी यादव ने पर्यवेक्षक के सामने कार्यकर्ताओं की पीड़ा जाहिर की। उन्होंने कहा कि संगठन में हमारी बात नहीं सुनी जाती, फिर भी कांग्रेसी बड़ा मन रखकर बहरोड़ नगर पालिका में कांग्रेस का बोर्ड बनाने का प्रयास करेंगे। वर्षों से जुडे कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं की बात सुनी जानी चाहिए।

जो नेता बैठक में नहीं पहुंचे, उनसे फोन पर बात हो गई है : डॉ. जितेंद्र सिंह
फीडबैक लेने के बाद पर्यवेक्षक डॉ. जितेंद्र सिंह ने कहा कि जो नेता बैठक में नहीं पहुंचे हैं, उनसे फोन पर बात हो गई है। कोरोना के कारण अभी भीड़ जुटाने की स्थिति नहीं है। सभी की राय से टिकट वितरण किया जाएगा। टिकट के लिए 26 नवंबर को वापस सभी लोग एक साथ बैठेंगे और नाम तय कर लिए जाएंगे।

27 नवंबर नामांकन का अंतिम दिन है, उसी दिन हम लोग सिंबल जमा करा देंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि सभी कांग्रेसी समन्वय बनाकर रखें। महिला यूथ सहित कर्मठ कार्यकर्ताओं को एडजेस्ट किया जाएगा। आपस में किसी तरह का विवाद नहीं होना चाहिए। प्रमुख मुद्दा पार्टी को जिताने का है।

उन्होंने कहा कि इससे पहले अलवर व भिवाड़ी नगर परिषद एवं थानागाजी नगर पालिका में कांग्रेस अपना बोर्ड बना चुकी हैै। पूरे राजस्थान में कांग्रेस के पक्ष में माहौल है। प्रदेश में कांग्रेस की सरकार है। अगर बोर्ड कांग्रेस का होगा तो विकास भी होगा।
जिताऊ प्रत्याशी को टिकट मिलेगा : भाखर
सह पर्यवेक्षक विधायक मुकेश भाखर ने कहा कि निर्विवाद और जिताऊ प्रत्याशी को टिकट दिया जाएगा। 26 नवंबर को बैठक में नाम तय कर लिए जाएंगे। कांग्रेस सरकार के दो साल के कार्यकाल का नतीजा है कि 6 नगर निगमों में से 4 में मेयर कांग्रेस के बने हैं।

