भाजपा का दांव उल्टा पड़ा:बहरोड़ नगर पालिका चुनाव में कांग्रेस ने भाजपा का दिया पहला बड़ा झटका

अलवर36 मिनट पहले
ये हैं सीताराम यादव। जो अब निर्विरोध अध्यक्ष हेा गए हैं।
  • बहराेड़ नगर पालिका चुनाव में कांग्रेस के निर्विरोध अध्यक्ष बने सीताराम
  • भाजपा ने जिस पार्षद पर दांव खेला वही कांग्रेस के पाले में चला गया

बहरोड़ नगर पालिका चुनाव में कांग्रेस ने भाजपा काे बड़ा झटका दिया है। वार्ड पार्षद के चुनाव में पूर्ण बहुमत हासिल करने के बाद पालिका अध्यक्ष की कुर्सी निर्विरोध हथिया ली है। विधायक बलजीत यादव के नेतृत्व में कांग्रेस ने बहरोड़ में बड़े बहुमत से बाजी जीत ली है। यहां के चुनाव में भाजपा को मुंहकी खानी पड़ी है। अध्यक्ष पद के लिए जिस पार्षद पर भाजपा ने दांव खेला उसी ने नामांकन वापस ले लिया और कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी सीताराम निर्विरोध अध्यक्ष हो गए। अब केवल उनको 20 दिसम्बर को अध्यक्ष पद की शपथ दिलाई जाएगी।

भाजपा ने चली चाल, उन्हीं पर भारी पड़ी
इस चुनाव में भाजपा ने अध्यक्ष पद का चुनाव जीतने के लिए कांग्रेस के वार्ड नम्बर दो से जीतकर आए पार्षद प्रदीप पर दांव खेला। भाजपा की ओर से उसका अध्यक्ष पद के लिए नामांकन भराया। भाजपा के नेताओं को उम्मीद थी कि पार्षद प्रदीप के साथ कुछ कांग्रेसी पार्षद और आ सकते हैं। जिससे भाजपा के वोट बढ़ सकते हैं। लेकिन, नामांकन वापस के दिन उल्टा हो गया। प्रदीप ने नामांकन ही वापस लेकर पूरे चुनाव का खेल ही खत्म कर दिया। अब यहां केवल उपाध्यक्ष का चुनाव भी महज औपचारिकता दिखने लगा है।

35 में से 18 जीतकर आए थे कांग्रेस के पार्षद
बहरोड़ नगर पालिका चुनाव में कुल 35 वार्ड हैं। जिसमें से 18 कांग्रेस के जीते। 9 निर्दलीय और आठ कांग्रेस के पार्षद जीते थे। विधायक बलजीत यादव का कहना है कि चुनाव के बाद सभी निर्दलीय पार्षद भी उनके खेमें में आ गए थे। कुछ भाजपा के पार्षद भी उनके पक्ष में पहले से ही थे। नामांकन वापसी से पहले तो कुछ और भी आने को तैयार हो चुके थे।

तीसरी बार निर्विरोध
बहरोड़ में पालिका यह सातवां बोर्ड बनेगा। इससे पहले दो बार भाजपा के जले सिंह व नीलम यादव निर्विरोध अध्यक्ष बन चुकी हैं। अब तीसरी बार निर्विरोध अध्यक्ष चुना गया है। लेकिन, इस बार का चुनाव पहले के अन्य चुनावों से बिल्कुल अलग रहा है।

राजनीत में रही गर्मागर्मी
बहरोड़ की राजनीत में हमेशा गर्मागर्मी रहती है। बहरेाड़ कई बड़े नेताओं का क्षेत्र है। पूर्व मंत्री जसवंत सिंह यादव भी यहां से विधायक रहे हैं। पिछली सरकार में केबिनेट मंत्री भी बने हैं। सांसद बालकनाथ भी बहरोड़ पालिका चुनाव में सक्रिय रहे हैं। इन सबके बावजूद चुनाव परिणामों ने चौका दिया है। जबकि हाल में पूरे प्रदेश के पंचायत चुनावों में भाजपा को अच्छी खासी सीट मिली हैं। लेकिन, इधर बहरोड़ में परिणाम उल्टे हो गए हैं।

अब पांच अध्यक्ष के चुनाव 20 को
अब जिले में छह की जगह पांच पालिकाओं में ही 20 दिसम्बर को अध्यक्ष के चुनाव होंगे। बहरोड़ के अलावा खैरथल, तिजारा, राजगढ़, किशनगढ़बास, खेडली में अध्यक्ष पद के चुनाव होंगे। खैरथल में कांग्रेस के पार्षद ज्यादा जीते हैं। लेकिन, यहां पार्टी में बगावत दिखने लगी है। जिसका खमियाजा भुगतना पड़ सकता है। वहीं खेड़ली में भाजपा को पूर्ण बहुमत मिला है। किशनगढ़बास में भी भाजपा के पास सीट ज्यादा हैं। राजगढ़ में भाजपा के 14 पार्षद हैं। जबकि कांग्रेस एक ही सीट पर जीत सकी। यहां भी भाजपा का बोर्ड आसानी से बन सकता है।

