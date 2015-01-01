पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही की इंतहा:कोरोना जांच के लिए सैंपल नहीं दिया, फिर भी युवक को बता दिया पॉजिटिव

बहरोड़/अलवर2 घंटे पहले
कोरोना सैंपल की रिपोर्ट को लेकर भी सवाल उठने लगे हैं। बुधवार को रिपोर्ट आने के बाद युवक ने कहा कि मैंने कोरोना जांच का सैंपल नहीं दिया। इसके बावजूद भी मोबाइल पर मैसेज व चिकित्सकों के द्वारा होम क्वारेंटाइन व दवाई लेने के लिए बाध्य किया जा रहा है। जबकि मैं खुद पूर्णतया स्वस्थ हूं।

उधर विभाग का तर्क है कि कुछ लोग दूसरे के नाम से सैंपल देकर गुमराह कर रहे हैं। इससे ऐसी दूसरी गड़बड़ी होने की सामने आई है।

दरअसल क्षेत्र के गांव नारेड़ा कला निवासी डॉ तरुण शर्मा पुत्र अनूप शर्मा ने बताया कि उसके दादा रिटायर्ड शिक्षक कृष्ण शर्मा की तबीयत खराब होने से 2 अक्टूबर को सैंपल जांच करवाई गई। जिनकी 4 अक्टूबर को पॉजिटिव रिपोर्ट आने से दादा से नजदीकी होने से खुद का सैंपल दिया गया। जिसकी रिपोर्ट दूसरे दिन नेगेटिव आई। दादा को होम क्वारेंटाइन कर दवाई दी गई।

15 दिनों बाद हुए पूर्ण स्वस्थ हो गए। 11 नवंबर बुधवार को उसके मोबाइल पर पॉजिटिव होने का मैसेज आया। जिसमें 10 नवंबर को सैंपल देने का हवाला दिया गया। इसके कुछ देर बाद मेडिकल विभाग से चिकित्सकों के फोन आए। जिन्होंने पॉजिटिव होने की सूचना देते हुए होम क्वारेंटाइन व दवाई लेने के लिए पा बंद करना शुरू कर दिया।

डॉ. तरुण ने कहा कि मैं पूर्णता स्वस्थ होने से कोई सैंपल नहीं दिया है। इसके बावजूद भी पॉजिटिव दर्शाया जा रहा है। जिसे परिजन व ग्रामीणों मैं चिंता का कारण बना हुआ है।

