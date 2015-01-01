पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

टिकट के साथ कोरोना तो नहीं बांट रहे हैं नेताजी:प्रदेश में कई 8 मंत्री व 39 विधायक आ चुके हैं कोरोना पॉजिटिव, उनसे मिल चुके नेता अलवर में नगर पालिका चुनाव में टिकट बांट रहे

अलवरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अलवर जिले में भी 6 नगर पालिकाओं में 11 दिसम्बर को चुनाव है।
  • अलवर जिले में बहरोड़, तिजारा, खैरथल, किशनगढ़बास, खेरली व राजगढ़ नगर पालिकाओं के चुनाव 11 दिसम्बर को होने हैं

राजस्थान सरकार के 8 मंत्री और प्रदेश के 39 विधायक कोरोना पॉजिटिव आ चुके नेताओं के सम्पर्क में आने वाले कई नेता इन दिनों नगर पालिका चुनावों में टिकट बांटने में मस्त हैं। बहुत बार तो टिकटार्थियों के बीच में फंसने के कारण गाइडलाइन का भी खूब उल्लंघन देखा जा सकता है। जैसे-जैसे प्रदेश में सरकार के मंत्री व विधायकों के पॉजिटिव आने की संख्या बढ़ने लगी है वैसे-वैसे नगर पालिका चुनावों में कोरोना संक्रमण बढ़ने का खतरा काफी बढ़ गया है। अलवर जिले में भी 6 नगर पालिकाओं में 11 दिसम्बर को चुनाव है। जिसके लिए 27 नवम्बर तक नामांकन होने हैं। इससे पहले ही पार्टियों की ओर से वार्डों के टिकटों को फाइनल करना है। इस कारण अब नगर पालिकाओं में टिकट लेने वालों की भीड़ पड़ने लगे हैं। इस बीच में वे कोरोना की गाइडलाइन को भूल जाते हैं। उन्हें केवल खुद के टिकट का पूरा ख्याल है।

स्वास्थ्य मंत्री से मिल चुके हैं अलवर के मंत्री जूली भी
प्रदेश सरकार में स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉ रघु शर्मा व उनके परिवार के सदस्य भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव आ चुके हैं। इस कारण अलवर के श्रम राज्य मंत्री टीकाराम जूली सहित कई विधायक भी उनसे मिल चुके हैं। इसके अलावा कई अन्य नेताओं के पॉजिटिव आने से यह संक्रमण का खतरा अधिक बढ़ गया है। असल में नेताओं से काफी लोग हर दिन मिलते हैं। जिसके कारण उनके जरिए संक्रमण फैलने का अधिक डर रहता है।

अलवर में 6 जगह चुनाव
अलवर जिले में बहरोड़, तिजारा, खैरथल, किशनगढ़बास, खेरली व राजगढ़ नगर पालिकाओं के चुनाव 11 दिसम्बर को होने हैं। जिसके लिए नामांकन की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो चुकी है। अब चुनाव प्रचार में खूब काेराेना गाइडलाइन की धज्जियां उड़ती देखी जा सकती हैं। इनमें कोई भी संक्रमित होगा तो उसके जरिए दूसरों में संक्रमण फैलने का पूरा डर रहेगा।

आखिरी दिन सिंबल जमा होंगे
भाजपा व कांग्रेस दोनों प्रमुख पार्टियों की ओर से संभवतया नामांकन जमा कराने के आखिरी दिन 27 नवम्बर को ही सिंबल जमा कराए जाएंगे। अभी दोनों पार्टियों के प्रमुख नेताओं का यही कहना है कि जिताऊ व टिकाऊ को टिकट दिया जाएगा। जब तक टिकट फाइनल नहीं हो जाएंगे तब तक नेताओं के पास भीड़ कम नहीं होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंBSF से बर्खास्त तेजबहादुर की अर्जी सुप्रीम कोर्ट से खारिज, मोदी के खिलाफ भरा था पर्चा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें