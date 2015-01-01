पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अलवर:पूरे शहर में सबसे अधिक शादियां इस रोड पर, केवल 700 मीटर की दूरी में डेढ़ दर्जन से अधिक मैरिज होम

अलवर31 मिनट पहले
शादी समारोह पर निगाह रखने के लिए एक-एक सरकारी कर्मचारी की ड्यूटी लगा दी है।

जिले में अलवर शहर के कटीघाटी के पास करीब 700 मीटर के रोड पर सबसे अधिक मैरिज होम हैं। यहां सामान्य तौर पर हर शादी के सीजन में कई घंटे का जाम लगता है। इस बार भी प्रशासन की पूरी नजर इसी रोड पर है। कहीं यह रोड कोरोना के संक्रमण को और तेज नहीं कर दे। इसी का डर बना हुआ है। असल में इस रोड पर होने वाले शादियों में हमेशा सबसे अधिक भीड़ देखी जाती रही है।

इस बार प्रशासन ने प्रत्येक मैरिज होम पर होने वाले शादी समारोह पर निगाह रखने के लिए एक-एक सरकारी कर्मचारी की ड्यूटी लगा दी है। जिसकी निगाह में समारोह में गाइडलाइन का उल्लंघन हुआ तो 25 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना भी लगाया जा सकता है। आवाजाही के लिए एक ही प्रमुख रोड होने के कारण यहां हर बार जाम के हालात बन जाते हैं। इस कारण यहां पुलिस को भी जिम्मेदारी सौंपी है ताकि यातायात सुचारू रह सके।

बड़ी शादियां भी इसी रोड पर
असल में इस रोड पर बड़े मैरिज होम सबसे अधिक हैं। जिनमें शादियों का शुल्क भी काफी ज्यादा होता है। यहां होने वाली शादियों में आने वालों की संख्या भी अन्य जगहों की तुलना में अधिक होती हैं। यही वजह है कि इन मैरिज होम पर प्रशासन की निगाह अधिक है। तभी तो प्रत्येक मैरिज होम पर सरकारी कर्मचारी को निगरानी के लिए लगाया गया है। ताकि पूरी पड़ताल होती रहे।

कोरोना संक्रमण अलवर सबसे आगे
वैसे भी कोरोना संक्रमण के मामले में अलवर सबसे आगे है। यहां पिछले करीब चार दिनों से तो नियमित रूप से 250 के आसपास कोरोना संक्रमित आने लगे हैं। यह आंकड़ा जयपुर की रिपोर्ट का है। जिला स्तर पर होने वाली सभी कोरोना जांच को जोड़ने पर तो संक्रमितों की संख्या इससे कहीं अधिक रहती है। वैसे भी अब संक्रमण पीक पर पहुंच चुका है। सर्दी के दिनों में इसके ज्यादा बढ़ने की संभावना है।

