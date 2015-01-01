पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नपा चुनाव:6 नपा में पार्षद चुनाव के नतीजे आज, चेयरमैन के लिए भाजपा-कांग्रेस ने पहले ही की बाड़ाबंदी

अलवर19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सुबह 8 से 9 बजे नगरपालिका मुख्यालयों पर बने मतगणना स्थल पर वोटों की गिनती होगी

जिले की 6 नगर पालिकाओं में हुए पार्षद चुनाव के नतीजे रविवार को आएंगे। खैरथल, खेडली, किशनगढ़बास, तिजारा, राजगढ़ और बहरोड़ में बनाए मतगणना स्थलों पर सुबह 8 से 9 बजे के बीच वोटों की गिनती शुरू होगी। गणना के अगले 2 घंटे में नतीजे आने लगेंगे। कुल 179 वार्डों में 728 पार्षद प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का फैसला होगा।

ज्यादातर नगर पालिकाओं में भाजपा व कांग्रेस दोनों ही दलों ने कम प्रत्याशी उतारे हैं। ऐसे में पालिकाओं में जोड़-तोड़ से बोर्ड बनने की आशंका के चलते शनिवार को ही संभावित विजेताओं और पार्टी प्रत्याशियों की बाड़ाबंदी कर ली गई। पार्टी के विधायक स्तर के नेता बोर्ड बनाने की रणनीति देख रहे हैं।

भाजपा के पूर्व विधायक रामहेत यादव ने कहा कि खैरथल व किशनगढ़बास दोनों में दो तिहाई बहुमत से भाजपा जीतेगी व भाजपा का बोर्ड बनेगा। उधर, किशनगढ़बास विधायक दीपचंद खैरिया ने भी दावा किया कि दोनों जगह कांग्रेस का बोर्ड बनेगा।
राजगढ़ : पहले राउंड में वार्ड 1 से 5 के नतीजे आएंगे
मतगणना कस्बे के राजकीय महाविद्यालय में सुबह 9 बजे शुरु होगी। रिटर्निंग अधिकारी केशव कुमार मीना ने बताया कि अभ्यर्थी और उसके एजेंट को सुबह 8 बजे फोटो आईडी पास के साथ प्रवेश मिलेगा। मतगणना स्थल पर 5 टेबल लगाई गई है। पहले राउंड में वार्ड संख्या 1 से 5, दूसरे राउंड में वार्ड 6 से 10, तीसरे राउंड में वार्ड 11 से 15, चौथे राउंड में वार्ड 16 से 20, पांचवे राउंड में वार्ड 21 से 25, छठे राउंड में वार्ड 26 से 30 एवं सातवें राउंड में वार्ड 31 से 35 के वोटों की गिनती होगी।
अभ्यर्थियों एक बार में ही तथा अभिकर्ताओं को दो बार में प्रवेश दिया जाएगा। प्रथम बार में वार्ड संख्या एक से 17 एवं दूसरी बार में वार्ड संख्या 18 से 35 के अभिकर्ताओं को प्रवेश दिया जाएगा। विजेता उम्मीदवार को प्रमाण पत्र देकर उम्मीदवार को शपथ दिलाई जायेगी। 20 दिसंबर को चेयरमैन चुनाव का नोटिस दिया जाएगा।
किशनगढ़बास : दोपहर 12 बजे तक आएंगे सभी नतीजे
कस्बे के राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय परिसर बने मतगणना स्थल पर रविवार सुबह 9 बजे से नपा चुनाव की मतगणना होगी। एसडीएम मुकुट सिंह ने बताया कि कुल 25 वार्डों की मतगणना होगी। इसके लिए कमरा नंबर 25 में 4 टेबल लगवाई गई हैं। मतगणना के कुल 8 राउंड होंगे। दोपहर 12 बजे तक परिणाम आने की उम्मीद है।
खैरथल: अलवर के होटल में भेजे कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी
कस्बे के राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय में सुबह 9 बजे से मतगणना शुरु होगी। कुल 9 चरण की मतगणना के पहले 8 चरणों में 5-5 बूथ और अंतिम चरण में एक बूथ की गणना की जाएगी। निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने बताया कि सुबह 7 बजे से मतगणना स्थल पर एजेंटाें काे प्रवेश दिया जाएगा। लगभग 1 बजे तक सभी वार्डों के परिणाम घाेषित कर दिए जाएंगे।

नतीजों को लेकर राजनीतिक दलों ने भी तैयारी की है। भाजपा नेता हरीश राेघा ने बताया कि पूर्व विधायक रामहेत यादव के नेतृत्व में भाजपा के 29 व समर्थित प्रत्याशियों को खैरथल कस्बे में ही रखा गया है। जबकि कांग्रेस ने पार्टी के 29 और समर्थित उम्मीदवारों को बाड़ेबंदी में चार अलग-अलग जगहा रखा गया है।

विधायक दीपचंद खैरिया के नेतृत्व में कांग्रेस का एक दल अलवर के एक हाेटल में ठहरा हुआ है। एक प्रत्याशी ने तीन अन्य प्रत्याशियों काे लेकर अलग जगह ठहरे हैं। कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता कुछ प्रत्याशियों के साथ एक अन्य जगह ठहराए गए हैं। गौरतलब है कि नपा के 34 वार्डों के लिए रविवार को नतीजे आने हैं। वार्ड 32 में भाजपा प्रत्याशी पहले ही निर्विरोध निर्वाचित हो चुकी है। पालिका में दोनों ही पार्टियां अपना बोर्ड बनाने का दावा कर रही हैं।
खेड़ली : 10 मिनिट में पहला नतीजा आएगा

कस्बे के पालि‍का चुनाव प्रक्रि‍या में रवि‍वार को सुबह 9 बजे मतगणना होगी। जि‍सके लि‍ए राजकीय सीनि‍यर वि‍द्यालय कठूमर रोड़ को मतगणना स्थल बनाया गया है। 25 ईवीएम मशानों में चुनावी मैदान में खड़े 69 प्रत्याशि‍यों का भाग्य ईवीएम में बंद है जो कि‍ रवि‍वार को सुबह खुलेगा।

प्रत्येक प्रत्याशी के साथ एक प्रति‍नि‍धी की भी एंट्री सुबह 8 बजे से होगी। मतगणना स्थल पर प्रवेश के दौरान ले जाने पर प्रति‍बंध रहेगा। मतगणना 5 टेबलों पर 5 चरणों में होगी। पहला परिणाम मतगणना शुरू होने के 10 मि‍नि‍ट बाद ही परि‍णाम आने शुरू हो जाएंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें