अव्यवस्था:रेल व बसाें में रही यात्रियाें की भीड़, राेडवेज के लिए करना पड़ा इंतजार

अलवर11 मिनट पहले
दिवाली के त्याेहार पर घर जाने वालाें की शुक्रवार काे रेल और बसाें में भीड़ रही। स्टैंड पर यात्रियाें की भीड़ बसाें का इंतजार करती नजर आई। अलवर से मथुरा, दिल्ली व जयपुर जाने व आने वाली ट्रेनाें में भीड़ थी। केवल कन्फर्म टिकट वाले रेल यात्रियाें काे ही स्टेशन के अंदर प्रवेश दिया गया। ग्रामीण क्षेत्र से लाेग खरीदारी के लिए राेडवेज बसाें से अलवर आए।

दाेपहर 2 बजे बाद लाेग खरीदारी कर वापस बसाें से लाैटना शुरू हाे गए। अलवर से जयपुर, दिल्ली, बहराेड़, महवा, हिंडाैन, भरतपुर मार्ग की बसाें में अन्य दिनाें की अपेक्षा अधिक भीड़ थी। दाेपहर 2 बजे के करीब अलवर आगार की बसाें की व्यवस्था फेल हाे गई और लाेगाें काे बसाें का इंतजार करना पड़ा।

वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

