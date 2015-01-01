पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अलवर में दादी-पोते के जिंदा जलने का मामला:दादी के बिना नहीं सोते थे पोता-पोती, अब दादी व पोता हमेशा के लिए सो गए

अलवर16 मिनट पहले
घर में आग के कारण सारा सामान जलकर राख हो गया।

हमेशा की तरह सोमवार देर शाम को भी अलवर जिले के टपूकड़ा में बबूकाहेड़ा गांव में करीब 60 वर्षीय दादी मरियम के पास सोने की जिद करने वाले पोता-पोती घर के बगल में बने दूसरे कमरे में दादी के पास जाकर सो गए। कुछ तो सर्दी के कारण जल्दी बिस्तरों में चले गए, कुछ दिन के समय घर व खेत के कामकाज की थकान थी। बिस्तरों में सोए ही थे कि अचानक बिजली चली गई। यह देख दादी ने वापस खड़े होकर मोम्मबत्ती जला दी। गांव के बुजुर्गों को आज भी अंधेरा अच्छा नहीं लगता है। उन्हें नहीं पता था कि मोमबत्ती की ये लपटें उन्हीं को अपने आगोश में लपेट लेंगी। यही हुआ कुछ ही देर बाद। दादी व पोते की नींद लग गई । जो एक ही चारपाई पर सो रहे थे। बगल में दूसरी चारपाई पर पांच साल की पोती को भी नींद आ गई।

फिर मोमबत्ती नीचे गिरी और कपास बनी आग का गोला
दादी के साथ पोता-पोती सो ही थे कि कुछ ही देर में मोमबत्ती से कपास में आग लग गई। कपास में लगी आग ने एक ही मिनट में आग का गोला बन गई। आसपास के कपड़े गद्दे व अन्य सामान को भी चपेट में ले लिया। दादी वाली चारपाई के पास में ही करीब पांच लीटर डीजल रखा था। जो खेती में काम लिया जाता है। डीजल होने के कारण तुरंत आग ने पूरी चारपाई में लग गई। नींद में दादी-पोता व पोती बेहोश हो गए।

दादी-पोते की लाश।
दादी-पोते की लाश।

फिर गेट तोड़ा, शव निकाले, पोती को बचाया
डीजल व कपास में आग इतनी भीषण लगी थी कि दादी व पोता जहरीली धुआं से नींद में ही बेहोश हो गए थे। आग में उनका शरीर कोयले की तरह हो गया। करीब आधा घंटे बाद ही परिवार के अन्य सदस्यों को जलने की बदबू आने से आग लगने का पता लगा। फिर तो दादी के चारों बेटे व अन्य सदस्य दौड़े। शोर-शराबा हो गया। मकान के अन्दर कुंदी लगी होने के कारण गेट को तोड़ना पड़ा। फिर जैसे-तैसे करके आग पर काबू पाया।

दादा जिसने अपनी पोती को बचाया।
दादा जिसने अपनी पोती को बचाया।

एक ही कमरे में थोड़ी दूर सो रही पोती तक ज्यादा आग नहीं पहुंची थी। उसे बेहोशी की हालत में बचा लिया गया। पोते की सांसें जरूर चल रही थी, लेकिन अस्पताल तक लेकर गए तब तक मौत हो गई थी। पोती भी जख्मी हुई लेकिन उसे बचा लिया गया। गांव के लोगों को रात्रि को ही घटना का पता चल गया था। जिसने भी मृत दादी व पोते को देखा उनका कलेजा फट पड़ा। आंखों में आंसू रुके नहीं। शव ऐसे पड़े थे मानों कोयले की खदान में जल गए हो।

पोस्टमार्टम के लिए लाए गए शव।
पोस्टमार्टम के लिए लाए गए शव।
