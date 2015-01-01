पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अलवर में डेंगू:खतरा बढ़ा, सावधान रहें, जनवरी से अब तक जिले में 214 मरीज मिल चुके

अलवरएक घंटा पहले
  • रामगढ़ में 43, मालाखेड़ा में 37 व तिजारा में 24 रोगी मिल चुके, अलवर में नप ने शुरू की फोगिंग

जिले में डेंगू का प्रकोप बढ़ रहा है। जिले में जनवरी से अब तक डेंगू के 214 मरीज मिले हैं, सर्वाधिक 43 मरीज रामगढ़ में मिले हैं। इनके अलावा 37 मरीज मालाखेड़ा में और 24 मरीज तिजारा में मिले हैं।

अलवर शहर में 21 रोगी मिलने के बाद मच्छरों से राहत के लिए नगर परिषद ने मुख्य मार्गों और वार्डों में फोगिंग शुरू कर दी है। कलेक्टर ने हाल में मौसमी बीमारियों को लेकर हुई बैठक में नगर परिषद आयुक्त को फोगिंग शुरू करने के आदेश दिए थे।

चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अनुसार जिले में जनवरी से अब तक 214 डेंगू के मरीज मिले हैं, जिनमें सामान्य अस्पताल की एलाइज जांच में 146 और जयपुर के एसएमएस हॉस्पिटल की जांच में 68 मरीज मिले हैं। पहले तो फोगिंग पर कोविड मरीजों के कारण रोक थी, जिससे ऑक्सीजन की कमी होने पर मरीजों को खतरा पैदा न हो जाए।

अब कलेक्टर ने पिछले सप्ताह हुई बैठक में वार्ड वाइज व मुख्य मार्गों पर फोगिंग करने के निर्देश दिए थे। नगर परिषद ने फोगिंग शुरू कर दी है। नगर परिषद के अधिकारियों के मुताबिक वार्ड वाइज फोगिंग की जा रही है। बुधवार को मिले 10 नए डेंगू मरीज : जिले में बुधवार को डेंगू के 10 नए मरीज मिले हैं, जिनमें अलवर शहर के 4 रोगी शामिल हैं।

शिवाजी पार्क, अखैपुरा, जगन्नाथ मंदिर व पहाड़गंज शहरी पीएचसी क्षेत्र में डेंगू के नए मरीज चिह्नित हुए हैं। इसी प्रकार मालाखेड़ा, रामगढ़, किशनगढ़बास, कोटकासिम, लक्ष्मणगढ़ व राजगढ़ में एक-एक मरीज मिला है। ये सभी डेंगू के रोगी अस्पताल की सेंट्रल लैब की जांच में सामने आए हैं।

अक्टूबर में सर्वाधिक मरीज मिले : जिले में अक्टूबर में सर्वाधिक डेंगू के मरीज मिले हैं। जनवरी से अगस्त तक डेंगू के मात्र 15 मरीज ही चिह्नित हुए थे। बारिश के दिनों में मच्छरों का प्रकोप बढ़ते ही सितंबर में 31, अक्टूबर में 129 और नवंबर के 11 दिनों में 29 मरीज सामने आ चुके हैं, यानी ढाई महीने में 189 डेंगू के मरीज मिल चुके हैं। सर्दी का मौसम होने के बावजूद अभी मरीज सामने आ रहे हैं।

^शहर में मच्छरों के प्रकोप पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए फोगिंग शुरू कर दी है। बुधवार को वार्ड 7, 8 व 9 में फोगिंग की गई है। दो मशीनों से नगर परिषद के कर्मचारी शाम के समय रोजाना फोगिंग कर रहे हैं। -सोहन सिंह नरूका, आयुक्त नगर परिषद

घरों में पनप रहे मच्छर, नहीं रोके तो होंगे बीमार

घरों में बिना ढक्कन के खुली टंकियों, कूलरों, गमले, परिंडे आदि में भरे पानी में मच्छरों का लार्वा पनप रहा है। इसी प्रकार पशुओं की खेलियों और शहर में काफी संख्या में लावारिस पशुओं को पानी पिलाने के लिए घरों के बाहर रखी टंकियों में जो लार्वा पनप रहा है, वह मच्छर के रूप में बीमारी फैला सकता है।

ऐसी में खुले में रखे बर्तनों को सप्ताह में एक बार साफकर सुखाकर फिर से पानी भर सकते हैं। अनावश्यक चीजों में भरे पानी को खाली कर दें। पिछले महीनों में चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से किए सर्वे में सर्वाधिक लार्वा घरों के अंदर ही मिला है।

