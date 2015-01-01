पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर विचार:दीपावली खुशियां बांटने का दिन, आइए जिम्मेदारी लें, हम जानलेवा धुआं ना बांटें

अलवर11 मिनट पहले
भिवाड़ी शहर में छाया स्मॉग।
  • भिवाड़ी में 322 ताे अलवर में 150 पर एक्यूआई, ये सभी के लिए घातक, प्रशासन ने वाहनों का इस्तेमाल 30 प्रतिशत घटाने के आदेश दिए
  • हम आपकी धार्मिक भावना के खिलाफ नहीं, लेकिन स्वास्थ्य से बढ़कर कुछ नहीं

दीपावली से ठीक पहले अलवर-भिवाड़ी हवा खतरनाक हो गई है। शुक्रवार को भिवाड़ी में एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स (एक्यूआई) 322 और अलवर शहर में 150 पर पहुंच गया। यह चिंताजनक स्तर और विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि अगर पटाखों का जहरीला धुआं इसमें घुला तो स्तर 500 का लेवल पार कर जाएगा।

ये स्थिति जिले के करीब ढाई हजार कोरोना एक्टिव रोगियों का दम घोंट सकती है। हालात को देखते हुए जिला कलेक्टर आनंदी ने जिले में सरकारी व निजी कार्यालयों व अन्य उपक्रमों में वाहनों का इस्तेमाल 30 प्रतिशत घटाने के आदेश जारी किए हैं। गौरतलब है कि प्रदूषित हवा बिना लक्षण वाले लोगों की भी तबीयत बिगाड़ सकती है। ऐसे में खुशियां बांटने के पर्व पर लोगों पर जिम्मेदारी है कि आतिशबाजी ना करें। क्योंकि हर पटाखा हवा को कई हजार गुना प्रदूषित कर देता है।

37 हॉट स्पॉट चिन्हित, निगरानी का दावा

भिवाड़ी में सबसे खराब स्थिति गाैरव पथ की है। बावजूद इसके नगर परिषद ने इस पर छिड़काव की काेई व्यवस्था नहीं की। प्रदूषण को नियंत्रित करने के संबंध में प्रदूषण नियंत्रण मंडल का दावा है कि उसे रीको ने 17 तथा नगरपरिषद व बीडा ने 20 हॉट स्पॅाट चिन्हित करके दिए हैं। जिनकी निगरानी उनके संबंधित अधिकारी नियमित कर रहे हैं।

इन हॉट स्पॅाट में उन जगहों को शामिल किया गया है, जहां खुले में कचरा जलाया जाता हो, टूटी सड़क हो या कचरा डाला जाता हो। इसके लिए एक निगरानी कमेटी बनाई गई है, जिसमें प्रत्येक विभाग के अधिकारियों को शामिल किया गया है।

जानिए- पटाखों को लेकर इतनी चिंता क्यों और क्या कहते हैं रिसर्च

डब्लयूएचओ के मुताबिक एक स्नेक टैबलेट हवा में 4 हजार गुना प्रदूषण कर देता है। इसी तरह पटाखे की लड़ी 1581 गुना, रोशनी 1158 गुना, फुलझड़ी 415 गुना, चकरी 379 गुना और अनार 194 गुणा तक प्रदूषण बढ़ा देता है।
हर दिवाली के बाद 40% बढ़ जाते हैं प्रदूषक कण

  • फरवरी 2018 में यूनिवर्सिटी ऑफ मिनेसोटा और नेशनल इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ फाइनेंस एंड पॉलिसी ने दिल्ली की खराब हवा पर पटाखों के असर पर एक रिसर्च छापी थी। इसके लिए 2013 से 2016 तक का डेटा लिया गया था। इस रिसर्च के मुताबिक, दिवाली के अगले दिन हर साल पीएम 2.5 की मात्रा 40% तक बढ़ी। जबकि, दिवाली के दिन शाम 6 बजे से लेकर रात 11 बजे के बीच पीएम 2.5 में 100% की बढ़ोतरी हो गई।
  • सीपीसीबी का मानना है कि पटाखों से 15 ऐसे तत्व निकलते हैं, जो इंसान के लिए खतरनाक और जहरीले होते हैं। पिछले साल दिवाली पर एक्यूआई लेवल 368 रिकॉर्ड किया गया था, जो 2018 के मुकाबले काफी बेहतर था। 2018 की दिवाली पर एक्यूआई 642 पर पहुंच गया था।
  • इस साल भिवाड़ी में 9 अक्टूबर से हवा बिगड़ना शुरु हुई थी। नौ अक्टूबर को एक्यूआई 312 पर था जो माह के अंत में 31 अक्टूबर को 370 पर आ गया । इसके बाद पांच नवम्बर को यह 390 पर पहुंचा और 6 नवम्बर को एक्यूआई 402, सात को 444 व आठ को 447 दर्ज किया गया।
  • अलवर में मोती डूंगरी और ज्योति नगर में एक्यूआई शुक्रवार को दिन भर 150 के ऊपर बना रहा। जबकि पिछले चार दिन से यह 150 से नीचे बनी हुई थी।

एक्सपर्ट बाेले : पटाखे हवा में बनाते हैं पाेल्यूशन का काॅकटेल

उधर, खुद राज्य प्रदूषण मंडल ने ही लगातार बिगड़ रही भिवाड़ी की हवा पर चिंता जताई है। आरपीसीबी के क्षेत्रीय प्रबंधक विवेक कुमार गाेयल का कहना है कि पटाखे छाेड़ना दूषित हवा में जहर घाेलने के बराबर है। क्षण भर की खुशी हमारे वातावरण काे घातक रसायनाें की साैगात दे देती है। पटाखे हवा में पाेल्यूशन का काेकलेट बना देते हैं। जिसमें जहरीली गैसेज, टाॅकसिक मैटल्स, ओजाेन, डाईऑक्सीस, पीएम-10 एवं पीएम 2.5 जैसे घातक पाेल्यूट्रेट का शिकार बन जाते हैं। जाे बहुत दिनाें तक हवा में तैरता रहता है।

यह पाेल्यूट्रेटस सभी के लिए खासकर नवजात शिशु, छाेटे बच्चे, गर्भवती एवं बुजुर्ग व्यक्तियाें के लिए हानिकारक है। यह हमारे शरीर के नर्वस सिस्टम से लेकर विभिन्न अंगाें खासकर फेफड़ाें काे हानि पहुंचाते हैं। जीव-जंतुओं पर भी पटाखे चलाने से विपरीत प्रभाव पड़ता है। पटाखे काेराेना पीडि़ताें के लिए समस्या बन सकता है। ऐसे में हमें प्रदूषण राेकने के लिए पटाखे चलाने से बचना चाहिए।

कैसे पता चलता है कि हवा खराब हो रही है
हवा में छोटे-छोटे कण होते हैं। बालों से भी 100 गुना छोटे, जिन्हें पीएम 2.5 कहते हैं। पीएम यानी पार्टिकुलेट मैटर। इनकी मात्रा बढ़ते ही हवा घातक होने लगती है। दूर देखना मुश्किल हो जाता है। पीएम 2.5 का मतलब है 2.5 माइक्रोन का कण। माइक्रोन यानी 1 मीटर का 10 लाखवां या 1 मिलीमीटर का 1 हजारवां हिस्सा। ये कण शरीर में जाकर खून में घुल जाते हैं। इससे अस्थमा और सांस में दिक्कत होने लगती है। यही कोरोना रोगी के लिए घातक है।

कलेक्टर के आदेश : प्रदूषण की सूचना मिलते ही एक्शन लें, घर से काम कराएं
जिला कलेक्टर एवं जिला मजिस्ट्रेट आनंदी ने शुक्रवार को आदेश जारी कर जिले में सरकारी व निजी कार्यालयों सहित अन्य उपक्रमों में 30 प्रतिशत वाहन कम करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। ये निर्देश ग्रेडेड रेसपोंस एक्शन प्लान की टास्क फोर्स की 4 नवंबर को हुई बैठक में की गई अनुशंसा के बाद दिए है।

आदेशो को लागू कराने के लिए केंद्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण मंडल की ओर से 5 नवंबर को पत्र जारी किया गया था। जिला मजिस्ट्रेट की ओर से जारी किए निर्देश में कहा कि एनसीआर क्षेत्र में वायु प्रदूषण कम करने के लिए सरकारी व निजी कार्यालयों सहित अन्य उपक्रमों में 30 प्रतिशत वाहनों का कम उपयोग करना है।

इसके लिए वर्क फ्रोम होम, चौपहिया वाहनों को साझा करना शामिल है। इसके अलावा प्रदूषण की गतिविधियाें को नियंत्रण करने के लिए सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफार्म के जरिए आने वाली शिकायतों का निस्तारण करना एवं संस्थानों को तुरंत कार्रवाई करना है।

जिला कलेक्टर ने ये आदेश मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी जिला परिषद,भिवाडी व अलवर नगर परिषद आयुक्त, सभी जिला स्तरीय अधिकारी, सभी एसडीएम, सभी तहसीलदार, सभी विकास अधिकारी, सभी नायब तहसीलदार, सभी नगर पालिकाओं के अधिशाषी अधिकारी एवं उपनिदेशक सूचना एवं जनसंपर्क कार्यालयों को जारी किए हैै।

