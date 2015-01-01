परिवार से जुड़ी घटनाओं के लिए जिम्मेदार आप को ठहराया जाएगा लेकिन बात की सच्चाई को अपनाकर आगे बढ़ना आपको सीखना होगा। बीती हुई बातों पर अधिक चर्चा ना करें। काम से जुड़े नए अवसर प्राप्त करने की कोशिश सफल होने में वक्त लगेगा। दिनभर नियोजन बनाए रखना आपके लिए कठिन हो सकता है।\r\n\r\n
करियर: नए काम की शुरुआत में तकलीफ होगी लेकिन वक्त के साथ काम आसान हो जाएगा।\r\n\r\n
लव: रिलेशनशिप के नकारात्मक पहलुओं पर अधिक ध्यान ना दें।\r\n\r\n
