आरोपियों को दो फांसी देने की मांग:बल्लभगढ़ में युवती की हत्या के विराेध में विहिप, बजरंग दल और सर्व समाज का प्रदर्शन

अलवरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अलवर. बल्लभगढ़ में युवती की हत्या के विराेध में हाेप सर्कस पर प्रदर्शन करते सर्व समाज के लाेग।

हरियाणा के बल्लभगढ़ शहर में युवती की गाेली मारकर हत्या करने के विराेध में गुरुवार काे हाेपसर्कस पर विश्व हिन्दू परिषद, बजरंग दल एवं सर्वसमाज की ओर से प्रदर्शन किया गया। इस दाैरान जिला प्रशासन से धर्म परिवर्तन और लव जिहाद की घटनाओं पर रोक लगाने की मांग की। प्रदर्शन के दाैरान हत्यारों को फांसी और परिवार को मुआवजा एवं सुरक्षा की मांग की गई।

जिला मंत्री केशवराम धाकड़ ने बताया कि हाल ही बल्लभगढ़ में निकिता नामक युवती की सरेआम लव जिहादियाें ने गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी। इससे सर्व समाज में भारी आक्रोश है। अलवर जिले में भी लव जिहाद व धर्म परिर्वतन की घटनाओं के संबंध में संगठन द्वारा प्रशासन को कई बार बताया गया, लेकिन कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की गई।

हाल ही बड़ाैदामेव के भायेडी ग्राम में धर्म परिवर्तन कराने की घटना सामने आई है। बजरंग दल के विभाग संयोजक प्रेमसिंह राजावत ने बतया कि प्रदर्शन में प्रांत समन्वय मंच प्रमुख सुभाष अग्रवाल, जिलाध्यक्ष केशवचंद शर्मा, जिला गौरक्षा प्रमुख रामदयाल सिंह, महेश मीणा, मातृ शक्ति सह संयोजिका रचना गोयल, केशव प्रखण्ड बजरंग दल संयोजक हिमांशु सैनी, सहमंत्री ज्योति कुमार शर्मा, परशुराम सर्किल संयोजक ओमप्रकाश शर्मा, बजरंग शर्मा, विवेकानंद शर्मा, करणी सेना के जिलाध्यक्ष दीपक सिंह तंवर, करणी सेना के युवा जिलाध्यक्ष भंवरसिंह भाटी, अखिल राजस्थान महिला बाल विकास संघ के लतेश शर्मा, जाट महासभा के अध्यक्ष शेरसिंह चाैधरी, जाट हाॅस्टल के प्रबंधक रामेश्वर जाट व यादव समाज के जग्गी यादव आदि माैजूद थे।

बड़ौदामेव मामले में गिरफ्तारी नहीं हुई ताे आंदाेलन : आहूजा

भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय प्रतिनिधि ज्ञानदेव आहूजा ने कहा कि बड़ाैदामेव के भयाडी गांव निवासी मेमचंद जाटव के धर्म परिवर्तन मामले मेें पुलिस प्रशासन ने कार्रवाई नहीं की ताे मेवात में आंदाेलन किया जाएगा। इससे पहले आहूजा ने गुरुवार काे भयाडी गांव का दाैरा कर मेमचंद जाटव के परिवार और ग्रामीणाें से बात की। आहूजा ने कहा कि गांव में डर का माहाैल है। ग्रामीणाें का कहना है कि धर्म परिवर्तन के मामले में उन्हें जानकारी नहीं थी।

उसे लालच देकर या दबाव में धर्म परिवर्तन कराया गया। उसे जम्मू कश्मीर की मस्जिदाें और जमात में भी लेकर गए। आहूजा ने कहा कि राजस्थान और हरियाणा के मेवात में हिंदुओं पर अत्याचार बढ़ रहे हैं। हरियाणा के बल्ल्भगढ़ में लव जेहादियों ने इस्लाम कबूल नहीं करने पर युवती की गाेली मारकर हत्या कर दी। इससे पहले दिल्ली में सुशील कुमार की हत्या की गई।

आहूजा ने राजस्थान और हरियाणा सरकार से मांग कि है कि ऐसी घटनाओं पर अंकुश लगाएं। हिंदू संगठन एवं उनकी ओर से मेवात में जनजागरण अभियान चलाया जाएगा। मेमचंद के मामले में यदि 7 दिन में अलवर जिला प्रशासन ने कार्रवाई नहीं ताे आंदाेलन चलाया जाएगा। इस मामले में दाेषियाें की जल्द गिरफ्तारी हाेनी चाहिए।

