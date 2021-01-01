पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दिशा निर्देश:श्रम मंत्री की नहीं सुन रहा जलदाय विभाग, 40 दिन बाद भी रिपाेर्ट नहीं देने पर फटकार

अलवर2 घंटे पहले
अलवर. कलेक्ट्रेट सभागार में समीक्षा बैठक लेते श्रम राज्य मंत्री।
अलवर. कलेक्ट्रेट सभागार में समीक्षा बैठक लेते श्रम राज्य मंत्री।
  • मंत्री जूली ने अफसराें की बैठक में यूआईटी सचिव से कहा-मिनी सचिवालय के शेष कार्य को जल्द पूरा कराएं

गुड गवर्नेंस का दावा कर रही सरकार और कलेक्टर का दावा शुक्रवार को उस समय खोखला नजर आया जब श्रम राज्यमंत्री टीकाराम जूली महत्वपूर्ण विभागों की समीक्षात्मक बैठक ले रहे थे। बैठक के दौरान सामने आया कि जलदाय विभाग से जो रिपोर्ट मंत्री जूली ने 19 दिसंबर 2020 को मांगी थी उसका जवाब आज तक नहीं मिला। करीब 40 दिन बीतने के बावजूद रिपोर्ट नहीं मिलने पर मंत्री ने खासी नाराजगी जताई।

दरअसल मंत्री ने जिलेभर की पेयजल योजनाओं की भौतिक रिपोर्ट मंगवाई थी जिस पर संतोषजनक जवाब नहीं देने पर उन्होंने नाराजगी जताते हुए कहा कि आगामी दो दिन में रिपोर्ट प्रस्तुत करें। इससे इस बात का अंदाज लगाया जा सकता है कि जहां विभागों के अधिकारी मंत्री के आदेशों की पालना नहीं कर रहे हैं, ताे आम आदमी की समस्याओं को कितना तवज्जो मिल रही होगी?

श्रम राज्यमंत्री की अध्यक्षता में शुक्रवार को यहां कलेक्ट्रेट सभागार में हुई बैठक में उन्होंने जलदाय विभाग के अधीक्षण अभियन्ता को निर्देश दिए कि आगामी ग्रीष्म ऋतु को मद्देनजर रखते हुए कार्ययोजना बनाकर जिले में पेयजल व्यवस्था को मजबूत बनाएं।

मंत्री ने बहादुरपुर ग्राम पंचायत में पेयजल आपूर्ति करने वाले टैंकर संचालक का बकाया भुगतान शीघ्र करने, ई-मित्राें के संबंध में मिल रही शिकायतों पर लगाम कसने, उपभोक्ता से बिजली व पेयजल बिल के पैसे लेने के बाद भी बिल जमा नहीं कराने वाले ई-मित्र केन्द्रों की जांच कर उन पर मुकदमा दर्ज कराने, अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक को जिले में अवैध गतिविधियों की रोकथाम के लिए प्रभावी कार्यवाही करने, अवैध शराब के विरुद्ध आबकारी विभाग के साथ मिलकर निरन्तर अभियान चलाने, जिले में कानून व्यवस्था की जरूरत के हिसाब से नए पुलिस थाने एवं नई चौकी खोलने तथा पुलिस थानों की सीमा क्षेत्र में परिवर्तन के प्रस्ताव विभाग को भिजवाने, अवैध शराब के धंधे से अलग हुए परिवारों को नवजीवन योजना से जोड़कर उन्हें स्वरोजगार के अवसर उपलब्ध कराने के निर्देश् दिए।

उन्होंने जिला परिषद के सीईओ को निर्देश दिए कि मनरेगा योजना में मॉडल जोहड़ एवं तालाब विकसित करें। जिन श्रमिकों ने एक वर्ष में 100 दिन या अधिक कार्य किया है, उन्हें श्रमिक कार्ड बनवाने के लिए प्रोत्साहित करें। उन्होंने कहा कि ग्राम पंचायत भजीट में पायलट प्रोजेक्ट के रूप में शिविर लगाकर राज्य सरकार की कल्याणकारी योजनाओं से आमजन को राहत पहुंचाने का कार्य शुरू करें। यूआईटी सचिव को निर्देश दिए कि निर्माणाधीन मिनी सचिवालय के शेष रहे कार्य को शीघ्र पूर्ण कराएं।

पार्क खुलवाएं, रामगढ़ रोड पर दो जगह कट हों
एडीएम शहर को पार्किंग व्यवस्था के लिए कार्ययोजना बनाने एवं शहर के पार्कों को राज्य सरकार के निर्देशानुसार आमजन के लिए खुलवाने के निर्देश दिए। विद्युत निगम के अधीक्षण अभियन्ता को निर्देश दिए कि यथासंभव किसानों को दिन में ही बिजली उपलब्ध कराएं। किसानों को कम से कम 6 घण्टे विद्युत आपूर्ति नियमित रूप से कराएं। अलवर-रामगढ़ निर्माणाधीन सड़क पर आमजन की आवश्यकता के अनुरूप दिवाकरी मोड़ व ईएसआईसी हॉस्पिटल के लिए कट रखवाने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने कहा कि भिवाडी एवं महुआ टोलटैक्स सहित अन्य टोल टैक्स पर आसपास के गांव के वाहनों को टोलमुक्त करने के लिए रिडकोर से समन्वय करें।

