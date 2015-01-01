पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:टहला उप डाकघर से 18.65 लाख के गबन में उप डाकपाल गिरफ्तार

अलवर2 दिन पहले
  • 3 माह पहले विभागीय निरीक्षण में पकड़ा था मामला

उप डाकघर टहला में 18 लाख 65 हजार 970 रुपए के गबन के मामले में फरार चल रहे टहला के उप डाकपाल काे पुलिस ने गुरुवार काे गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पुलिस अधीक्षक तेजस्वनी गौतम ने बताया कि डाकघर राजगढ़ की निरीक्षक लक्ष्मी मीना ने 24 सितंबर 2020 को उप डाकघर टहला का औचक निरीक्षण किया। इसमें उप डाकघर टहला के राजकोष की राशि में 18 लाख 65 हजार 970 रुपए कम मिले।

इस पर लक्ष्मी मीना ने उप डाकपाल सुधीर कुमार धनेटवाल से पूछताछ की गई। उप डाकपाल धनेटवाल 5 मिनट में आने की कहकर उप डाकघर टहला से चला गया। उसके बाद वह वापिस नहीं आया। पुलिस ने गबन के आराेप में अलवर की कर्मचारी काॅलाेनी निवासी हाल उप डाकपाल टहला काे गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

पुलिस पूछताछ में सुधीर कुमार धनेटवाल ने बताया कि वह अगस्त 2020 में उप डाकघर टहला में उप डाकपाल के पद पर पदस्थापित हुआ। उप डाकघर टहला की नगदी का लेन देन डाकघर राजगढ़ से होता था। धनेटवाल डाकघर राजगढ़ से नगदी की मांग करता रहता और उन रुपयों गबन करता रहा। इस प्रकार उसने राजकोष राशि 18 लाख 65 हजार 970 रुपए का गबन कर दिया।

