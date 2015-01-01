पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चर्चा:सरिस्का में बसे गांवाें के विस्थापन के लिए जमीन चिह्नित करने पर हुई चर्चा

अलवरएक घंटा पहले
सरिस्का बाघ परियोजना के काेर एरिया में बसे गांवों के विस्थापन के लिए जमीन चिन्हित करने के संबंध में संभागीय आयुक्त सोमनाथ मिश्रा की अध्यक्षता में जिला कलेक्ट्रेट परिसर में मंगलवार काे बैठक हुई। इस मौके पर जिला स्तर पर गठित टीमों द्वारा प्रत्येक तहसील में विस्थापन के लिए ग्रामीणों के लिए भूमि चिह्नीकरण के कार्यों की समीक्षा की गई।

इस दाैरान भूमि चिह्नित करने वाली टीमाें में संबंधित तहसीलदार व बाघ परियोजना सरिस्का के क्षेत्रीय वन अधिकारी और वनपाल को सदस्य नियुक्त किया गया। वन संरक्षक एवं क्षेत्रीय निदेशक बाघ परियोजना सरिस्का ने बताया कि अगले सप्ताह इस संदर्भ में करीब 3 हजार हैक्टेयर भूमि के भौैतिक रिकॉर्ड के अनुसार उपयुक्तता का संयुक्त सर्वे वन विभाग व राजस्व विभाग द्वारा कर रिपोर्ट प्रस्तुत की जाएगी। बैठक में वन संरक्षक व क्षेत्रीय निदेशक बाघ परियोजना सरिस्का, जिला कलेक्टर, एसपी अलवर, उप वन संरक्षक अलवर, तहसीलदार व एसडीएम आदि मौजूद रहे।

