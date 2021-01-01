पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बाजार अनलॉक:कोरोना के कारण लगी रोक हटी, आज से शनिवार को भी खुलेंगे सभी बाजार

अलवर2 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोटो।
फाइल फोटो।
  • कलेक्टर ने जारी किए आदेश, व्यापारियों को करनी होगी गाइडलाइन की पालना

लंबे समय से शनिवार को बंद रहने वाले अलवर शहर के बाजार अब खुल सकेंगे। कलेक्टर एवं जिला मजिस्ट्रेट नन्नूमल पहाड़िया ने शुक्रवार को इस संबंध में आदेश जारी कर दिए। कलेक्टर ने आदेश में कहा है कि अलवर शहर में कोविड के संक्रमण से आमजन के स्वास्थ्य की रक्षा के लिए शनिवार को सभी बाजार, कार्यस्थल और व्यावसायिक प्रतिष्ठानों को बंद रखने के निर्देश पहले जारी किए गए थे।

अब वर्तमान में अलवर में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या में लगातार कमी आ रही है। इसलिए व्यापारियों एवं आमजन की सुविधाओं को ध्यान में रखते हुए अलवर शहर में शनिवार को भी कोविड गाइडलाइन की पालना करते हुए सभी बाजार, कार्यस्थल एवं व्यावसायिक प्रतिष्ठान पहले की तरह खोले जा सकेंगे। गौरतलब है कि लंबे समय से व्यापारियों व अन्य संगठनों द्वारा यह मांग की जा रही थी कि अब बाजारों को पूरी तरह से खोला जाए ताकि अर्थव्यवस्था पटरी पर आ सके।

10 महीने बाद राहत, 983 सैंपलों की जांच में एक भी मरीज नहीं, जिले में 99.40% संक्रमित हुए स्वस्थ

जिले में 10 महीने बाद कोरोना संक्रमण सिमट गया है। शुक्रवार को 983 सैंपलों की जांच में एक भी नया संक्रमित मरीज नहीं मिला। अब तक 28026 मरीज कोरोना संक्रमित हो चुके हैं, इसमें राहत की बात यह रही कि 99.40 प्रतिशत मरीज कोरोना को मात देकर स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं। कोरोना संक्रमण से अलवर और जयपुर के आरयूएचएस कोविड हॉस्पिटल में 126 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है।

जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण मई से नवंबर तक चरम पर रहा और मरीज 4 से 5 दिन में एक हजार का आंकड़ा पार करते रहे। चिकित्सा विभाग की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक शुक्रवार को कोरोना जांच के लिए 2016 लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए हैं, जबकि 8285 सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट आना शेष हैं।

उल्लेखनीय है कि जिले में अब तक 2 लाख 86 हजार 199 सैंपल लिए गए हैं, जबकि 2 लाख 77 हजार 914 सैंपलों की जांच हो चुकी है। जिले में काेराेना मरीजों का ग्राफ गिरते ही चिकानी स्थित लॉर्ड्स कोविड हॉस्पिटल और भिवाड़ी का ईएसआईसी हॉस्पिटल में कोविड पॉजिटिव को भर्ती करना बंद कर दिया। सामान्य अस्पताल के बर्न वार्ड और सर्जिकल आईसीयू में कोविड मरीज भर्ती किए जा रहे हैं।

