हनुमान सर्किल-अंबेडकर नगर राेड पर हुआ हादसा:डंपर ने दंपती काे कुचला, पत्नी की माैके पर माैत, पति घायल

अलवरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • टाइल्स लगाने का करते थे काम, अपने घर जा रहे थे

शहर में हनुमान सर्किल-अंबेडकर नगर मार्ग पर मेगा हाइवे स्थित पटवार घर के पास मंगलवार शाम करीब 6.30 बजे डंपर चालक ने बाइक सवार दंपती को टक्कर मार दी। हादसे में 40 वर्षीय महिला कविता बैरवा की मौके पर मौत हा़े गई और उसका पति कैलाश बैरवा गंभीर घायल हाे गया। मौके पर एकत्र हुए लाेगाें ने पुलिस को दुर्घटना की सूचना दी। एनईबी थानाधिकारी विजेंद्र सिंह व अरावली विहार थाना पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और महिला के शव को सामान्य अस्पताल की मोर्चरी भिजवाया।

घायल कैलाश पुत्र लटूर बैरवा निवासी दुब्बी-बिवाई थाना बांदीकुई हाल लक्ष्मी नगर अलवर ने बताया कि वह पत्नी कविता के साथ हनुमान सर्किल के पास एक मकान में टाइल्स लगाने का काम कर बाइक से घर लाैट रहे थे, तभी पीछे से तेज रफ्तार डंपर चालक ने उसकी बाइक को टक्कर मार दी।

इससे बाइक पर पीछे बैठी पत्नी डंपर के पहिए के नीचे आकर कुचल गई। वह सड़क किनारे दूर जाकर गिरा। हादसे के बाद चालक डंपर काे लेकर भाग गया। पुलिस ने बताया कि मृतक महिला के शव का बुधवार को पोस्टमार्टम करवाया जाएगा।

4 बच्चाें से छिना मां की ममता का आंचल

मृतक महिला के दाे बेटी व दाे बेटे हैं। इनमें बड़ी बेटी की उम्र 18-19 साल और सबसे छाेटे बेटे की करीब 7-8 साल है। हादसे में पत्नी की माैत से उसका पति कैलाश सदमे में अा गया। दुर्घटना स्थल से दंपती का मकान कुछ ही दूर था। उनके बच्चाें काे जैसे ही हादसे का पता चला, वे माैके पर पहुंच गए और विलाप करने लगे। पुलिस व राहगीराें ने बच्चाें काे संभाला और उन्हें घर लेकर गए।

शिक्षक ने डेढ़ किमी पीछा कर चालक को पकड़ा

बाइक सवार शिक्षक अविनाश चौधरी ने डंपर को महिला को कुचलकर भागते हुए देखा, ताे अपनी बाइक से उसे पकड़ने के लिए करीब डेढ़ किलोमीटर सामाेला चौक तक पीछा किया और उसे पकड़ ही लिया। शिक्षक ने बताया कि उसने डंपर चालक को पकड़कर 100 नंबर पर पुलिस काे फाेन किया। यह नंबर व्यस्त चल रहा था।

इसी दौरान उसे गश्त करती पुलिस की चेतक गाड़ी दिखाई दी, ताे उसने चेतक को रुकवाकर डंपर चालक को सौंप दिया। अरावली विहार थानाधिकारी जहीर अब्बास ने बताया कि डंपर चालक रमेश चंद कुम्हार निवासी कुदराेली थाना राजगढ़ काे गिरफ्तार कर डंपर जब्त कर लिया है।

