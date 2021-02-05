पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कलेक्टर से बाेला मुझे भी कलेक्टर बनना है:नवीन स्कूल में गार्गी पुरस्कार वितरण समारोह के दौरान 8वीं कक्षा का छात्र रोहित  कलेक्टर से बोला मुझे भी कलेक्टर बनना है

अलवरएक घंटा पहले
जिला कलेक्टर नन्नूमल पहाड़िया से मिलता छात्र रोहित शर्मा। - Dainik Bhaskar
जिला कलेक्टर नन्नूमल पहाड़िया से मिलता छात्र रोहित शर्मा।

शहर के नवीन स्कूल में मंगलवार को आयोजित गार्गी पुरस्कार वितरण समारोह 8वीं कक्षा का छात्र रोहित शर्मा का सीधे कलेक्टर के पास पहुंचा और बोला सर, मुझे भी कलेक्टर बनना है। कलेक्टर ने उसके कंधे पर हाथ रखकर छात्र को मोटिवेट किया। कहा कि पढ़ाई पर पूरी मेहनत करो। हमेशा अपने लक्ष्य को ध्यान रखो। निश्चित रूप से आप भी कलेक्टर बन सकते हैं। इसके बाद तो बालक के चेहरे का उत्साह और बढ़ गया। उसने भी कलेक्टर से कहा थैक्यूं सर।

उसी स्कूल का छात्र है रोहित शर्मा
असल में जिस नवीन स्कूल में गार्गी पुरस्कार वितरण समारोह का आयोजन था। समारोह के मुख्य अतिथि श्रम राज्य मंत्री टीकाराम जूली थे। इसी कार्यक्रम में जिला कलेक्टर नन्नूमल पहाड़िया भी मौजूद थे। जैसे ही कार्यक्रम के बाद कलेक्टर जाने लगे तो रोहित खुद कलेक्टर के पास आकर बोला मुझे भी कलेक्टर बनना है।

गरीब परिवार है रोहित का
अलवर शहर के रामनगर निवासी रोहित की मां मिथलेश शर्मा ने बताया कि हम गरीब हैं। रोहित के पापा दिनेश चंद शर्मा फैक्ट्री में काम करते हैं। बहुत कम वेतन मिलता है। रोहित को जब उसके पापा पढ़ने लिखने की कहते हैं तब भी रोहित यही जवाब देता है वह बड़ा होकर कलेक्टर बनेगा। ऐसा वैसे भी बोलता रहता है। हो सकता है भविष्य में ऐसा हो जाए। हम तो यही चाहते हैं।

