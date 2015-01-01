पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:आसमान में धूल के कण छाए रहे, दिन का पारा 5 डिग्री गिरा

अलवरएक घंटा पहले
शहर के वातावरण में छाए धूल के कणाें के कारण मंगलवार काे अधिकतम तापमान में 5 डिग्री तक की गिरावट आ गई। धूल भरे वातावरण से सूरज की तपन कम रही। इस कारण दिन के तापमान मेें गिरावट आई। मंगलवार काे शहर का एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स 164 रहा। इसे अच्छा नहीं माना जाता है। अधिकतम तापमान 28 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा।

यह पिछले दिन से 5 डिग्री कम था।बाबू शाेभाराम राजकीय कला काॅलेज के प्राेफेसर विजय वर्मा ने बताया कि शहर में एयर क्वालिटी अच्छी नहीं है। धूल का वातावरण हाेने के कारण तापमान में गिरावट आ रही है। उत्तरी क्षेत्र से धूल भरे वातावरण का असर शहर में भी दिख रहा है। इसका सीधा असर तापमान पर पड़ रहा है। वातावरण ऐसा बना है कि सूरज की किरणें अपना प्रभाव नहीं दिखा पा रही है। अभी तापमान और कम हाेगा।

