  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Alwar
  • Elderly Death Due To Corona, 207 New Infected, The Risk Of Infection Has Not Been Postponed, So It Is Important To Be Cautious

काेविड-19:कोरोना से बुजुर्ग की मौत, 207 नए संक्रमित मिले, संक्रमण का खतरा अभी टला नहीं, इसलिए सतर्क रहना जरूरी

अलवरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोरोना का कहर लगातार जारी है। गुरुवार काे जिले में कोरोना के नए 207 संक्रमित मिले। इन संक्रमितों में सभी आयु वर्ग के लोग शामिल हैं। इधर, कोरोना संक्रमण के बाद सामान्य अस्पताल में भर्ती कराए गए लालडिग्गी निवासी 85 साल के लक्ष्मी नारायण पुत्र दुलीचंद की मौत गुरुवार काे हाे गई। इन्हें 28 अक्टूबर को सांस लेने की समस्या हाेने पर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था।

दूसरी ओर, प्रदेश स्तर पर जारी की गई सरकारी रिपोर्ट में अलवर जिले में गुरुवार काे मिले काेराेना पाॅजिटिव की संख्या 91 बताई गई है। सरकारी रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक अब तक जिले में काेराेना के 18 हजार 837 केस सामने आए हैं।

