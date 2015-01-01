पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:निजीकरण के विरोध मेें एसई कार्यालय में सामने बिजली कर्मियों ने किया प्रदर्शन

अलवर4 घंटे पहले
राजस्थान विद्युत तकनीकी कर्मचारी एसाेसिएशन के पदाधिकारियों व तकनीकी कर्मचारियाें ने साेमवार काे काली माेरी स्थित एसई कार्यालय में सामने धरना-प्रदर्शन किया गया। इस दौरान उन्होंने डिस्काॅम का निजीकरण राेकने और श्रमिकाें की पांच मांगाें काे पूरा करने की मांग की। जिलाध्यक्ष हंसराज चाैधरी ने बताया कि डिस्काॅम के निजीकरण काे लेकर तकनीकी कर्मचारियाें में आक्राेश है, साथ ही बाेनस सहित अन्य मांगाें पर कार्यवाही नहीं हाेने के कारण विराेध-प्रदर्शन किया गया।

इस दाैरान निगम प्रशासन व राज्य सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की गई। इसके बाद जयपुर डिस्काॅम के एसई राजसिंह यादव व राजस्थान विद्युत प्रसारण निगम के एसई हरीश वर्मा काे राजस्थान डिस्काॅम और राजस्थान राज्य विद्युत प्रसारण निगम के अध्यक्ष के नाम ज्ञापन साैंपा गया। इसमें चेतावनी दी गई है कि श्रमिकाें के पांच सूत्री मांग पत्र पर 11 नवंबर तक कार्यवाही नहीं हुई ताे 12 नवंबर से प्रदर्शन किया जाएगा।

प्रदर्शन में सभी उपखंड क्षेत्र से कर्मचारियाें ने प्रतिनिधित्व किया। प्रदर्शन में संजय गुर्जर, रवि शर्मा, सत्यवीर यादव, नरेश कुमार, बलवीर यादव, दिनेश शर्मा, प्रेमपाल चाैधरी, चंदन कुमार व विनाेद कुमावत सहित अन्य तकनीकी कर्मचारी माैजूद थे।

